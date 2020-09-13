Weeks After Discharge, Home Min Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS Again
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS on Saturday, for post-COVID ailments.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Saturday night, just two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital.
He was admitted at 11 pm in Cardio Neuro tower in the AIIMS Hospital. He was reportedly suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now, NDTV reported.
The BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on 2 August and was admitted in a private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon.
On 14 August, he was discharged and in home isolation for a few days.
On 18 August, he was then admitted to AIIMS after he complained of ‘fatigue and body ache.’ He was then termed ‘recovered’ by the doctors after 13 days.
"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS had said in a statement on 30 August.
Delhi reported 4,321 new cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,14,069.
So far, 4,715 deaths and 1,81,295 persons have recovered and there are 28,059 active cases.
The monsoon session of the parliament begins on Monday with physical attendance of all members.
200 out of 785 members of parliament are above 65 years of age, and at least seven Union Ministers and nearly 25 lawmakers are still recovering from COVID-19.
