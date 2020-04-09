Name & Shame Those Humiliating Medical Personnel: Health Minister

People humiliating medical professionals, who are on the frontline of the battle against novel coronavirus, should be named and shamed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday, 9 April.

Vardhan was delivering the keynote address at the ''Global Online Conference on COVID-19: Fall-out and Future'' organised by The Times School of Media, which is a part of Bennett University.

Vardhan's comments come in the backdrop of reports about health professionals coming under attack in various parts of the country.

In his address, he stressed that social distancing and lockdown are the most potent social vaccine at the moment to combat coronavirus.