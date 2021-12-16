‘Not Concerned’ About Under-Reporting: SC on Gujarat COVID-19 Deaths

Stating that “we are not concerned” with reports of under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 15 December, told the state government that its only concern was for maximum number of suffering families to receive compensation.

The Gujarat government told the court that it has received 40,467 applications demanding compensation for the death of a family member due to COVID-19. Of these 26,836 applications have been approved, while 23,848 families have been paid compensation, NDTV reported.

Possible under-reporting was suspected when on Monday, it was reported that compensation has been paid out for 19,964 deaths.