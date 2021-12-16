‘Not Concerned’ About Under-Reporting: SC on Gujarat COVID-19 Deaths
The top courts said that its only concern was for maximum number of suffering families to receive compensation.
Stating that “we are not concerned” with reports of under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 15 December, told the state government that its only concern was for maximum number of suffering families to receive compensation.
The Gujarat government told the court that it has received 40,467 applications demanding compensation for the death of a family member due to COVID-19. Of these 26,836 applications have been approved, while 23,848 families have been paid compensation, NDTV reported.
Possible under-reporting was suspected when on Monday, it was reported that compensation has been paid out for 19,964 deaths.
However, Gujarat's COVID-19 deaths currently stand at 10,100.
Following the controversy, the state government told the apex court, “For compensation, the scope of COVID deaths criteria is much wider than usual ICMR guidelines for counting COVID deaths," the state had pointed out.
Justice MR Shah, who was part of a two-judge bench hearing a petition on delays in the payment of compensation, remarked, “There may or may not be under-reporting of deaths. We are not here to say that. But 10,000 deaths and a much larger number of applications submitted – so the common man will think that.”
(With inputs from NDTV.)
