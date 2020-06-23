A video reportedly showing a handful of Indian and Chinese officers engaged in a brawl that reportedly took place in a high-altitude area of Sikkim has emerged. This comes just days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed violently in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley leading to casualties on both sides.In the video that reportedly lasts for over five minutes, soldiers from both sides can be seen shoving and punching at each other while shouting ‘go back’ and ‘don’t fight’. While the video is undated, it emerged on 22 June, as India and China held a Lieutenant General-level meeting at Moldo on the on the Chinese side of Chushul in eastern Ladakh.Both the countries have already held multiple rounds of military talks at the Major General-level after the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on 15 June.On 15 June, Chinese troops had reportedly attacked Indian soldiers with iron rods, batons wrapped in barbed wire and clubs embedded with nails along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley of Ladakh. This led to a hand-to-hand combat between the two sides and resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.The Indian Army has since then changed the rules of engagement with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Field commanders have now been allowed to sanction use of firearms under ''extraordinary'' circumstances. As per the previous agreements on rules of engagement signed in 1996 and 2005, troops from neither side could open fire on the other.Explained: What Is The LAC That Led To Deadly Galwan Clashes? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.