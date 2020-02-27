UN Chief 'Very Saddened' by Casualties in Delhi Communal Violence

Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric during a daily briefing on Wednesday, 26 February, said, "He's very saddened by the reports of casualties following the protests in Delhi, and as he has done in similar circumstances, he calls for maximum restraint and for violence to be avoided."

Dujarric was responding to a question on whether the Secretary General has any comment on the riots in parts of New Delhi over the new citizenship law and if he has communicated with the Indian Government.