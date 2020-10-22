‘In Solitary Confinement’: Khalid Complains to Court About Custody
The Delhi court has summoned Tihar jail superintendent on Friday, 23 October.
Former JNU student leader and anti-CAA activist Umar Khalid told a Delhi court on Thursday, 22 October, that Tihar jail authorities are keeping him under solitary confinement and he is not being allowed to talk to anyone or step out of his cell.
Khalid, who is under custody in a UAPA case related to alleged conspiracy behind Delhi riots, appeared virtually before Additional Sessions judge Amitabh Rawat on Thursday. He said, as quoted by The Indian Express:
“Your honour, I just wanted to bring your attention to some events that have happened inside the jail. I am aware that you have passed an order on 17 October saying that I would be given adequate security cover and will be able to continue with my routine day to day without any discrimination. However, for the last 3-4 days, I have been not allowed to step out of my jail cell, it’s practically solitary confinement. Nobody is allowed near my cell. I am not allowed to step out of my cell. No one is allowed to talk to me. I wanted to just bring this to your notice because this is in contravention of your orders”.
Khalid also told the court that recently, when the jail superintendent visited him, he was let out for 10 minutes. He said he had complained to the superintendent and told him about his grievance after which the superintendent had assured him that he will be let out in open.
But after he left, Khalid was again restricted and not allowed to step out, The Indian Express reported, quoting Khalid.
“This is solitary confinement, I have also not been well for the past 3 days and not been allowed to walk… as my comfort. I need security but security cannot be that I cannot step out at all. This is like a punishment, why am I been given this punishment?”Umar Khalid told Delhi court, as quoted by The Indian Express
Following Khalid’s statements, ASJ Rawat asked the superintendent to appear before the court on Friday.
A Delhi court on 24 September had sent Khalid to judicial custody till 22 October in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots.
Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Special Cell of the Delhi Police.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
