‘Anti-Ram’: Uma Bharti on Pawar’s Remark on PM Going to Ayodhya

BJP leader Uma Bharti has lashed out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement on PM Modi visiting Ayodhya, by stating that his comment is “anti-Ram, not against PM Narendra Modi.”

Pawar had on Sunday, 19 July, reportedly said that “some people think building a temple will help eradicate coronavirus” on the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s invitation to PM Modi to lay the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing mediapersons, Uma Bharti questioned why PM Modi travelling to Ayodhya was problematic.

“What is the big issue if the CM goes to Ayodhya? The PM is someone who works 24 hours a day, sleeps 4 hours at night. He has not taken a single holiday till date. He might spent two hours travelling by plane, where he is known to do file work. He weill get darshan and return,” she said, adding that Pawar’s comment was ‘anti-Ram’.

The temple Trust had met on Saturday, 18 July to discuss the plan for the construction of the temple, Indian Express reported. When asked about the proposed date for foundation stone laying of the temple at a press conference, Pawar reportedly said that the government should focus on economic loss during lockdown.

Two dates: 3 August and 5 August have reportedly been suggested by the Trust for the PMs visit. “The entire country is of the opinion that it (the bhoomi pujan) should be done by the Prime Minister,” Kameshwar Chaupal, one of the members reportedly told IE.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and India Today)