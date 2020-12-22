UK COVID-19 Mutation Not Seen in India So Far: NITI Aayog Member
“This mutation is not affecting the severity of the disease,” NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said at a briefing.
The new strain or mutation of coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India so far, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said at the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, 22 December, amid concerns over the variant which is believed to be much more infectious.
Asserting that there is no cause for concern and no need to panic, he called for the need to stay vigilant.
"The new strain of COVID-19 in the UK has increased transmissibility. This mutation is not affecting the severity of the disease. Case fatality is not affected by this mutation... As of our understanding, it has no impact on the potential of the emerging vaccines being developed in our country and available in other countries," he was quoted as saying at the Health Ministry briefing.
The new variant of the virus has triggered global worry, with many countries – including India – banning travel to and from the UK.
‘Sustained Decline in COVID Cases in India’
Meanwhile, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday said that there has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September.
“It is after almost 5.5 months (that) we have less than 3 lakh active COVID-19 cases in the country. Currently, the active cases are less than 3 percent of overall cases... The recovery rate is more than 95 percent,” he was quoted as saying.
Comparing the country's COVID trajectory with that of the rest of the world, the Health Ministry representative said while India has reported 124 coronavirus cases and two deaths per million population in the last seven days, the global figures for these stand at 588 and 10, respectively.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
