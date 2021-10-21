UK Fines Facebook 50.5 Million Pounds Over Giphy Takeover

United Kingdom's competition regulator Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Wednesday, 20 October said it had fined Facebook over £50 million as the social media giant deliberately failed to provide information related to its takeover of Giphy, a animated graphics startup, reported Agence France-Presse.

In May 2020, Facebook reportedly announced that it was purchasing Giphy, a search engine and a platform that provides "stickers" and other products in GIFs format, for $400 million.

CMA said it fined the social media giant with £50.5 million ($69.5 million, 60 million euros) for intentionally denying to report all the required information about Giphy's purchase to them.