UAPA accused Ishrat Jahan, whose ten-day interim bail expires on 19 June, has reapplied for interim bail after she started developing COVID-19 symptoms, The Quint has learnt.Jahan, who is also a former Congress councillor, is now applying for four weeks interim bail on the grounds of her health. The plea will be heard in Patiala house court by judge Dharmendra Rana.She was out on ten-day interim bail for her marriage which took place on 12 June.The bail application says that the husband of the applicant had come in contact with a COVID-19 positive relative and developed COVID-19 symptoms and has been advised by doctors to undergo a test.It also says that she also developed symptoms of novel COVID-19 and she has been advised seven days of home isolation before testing could be performed.Ishrat was arrested on 26 February for her alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots by Delhi Police from the Khureji protest site.Arrested in FIR number 44/2020 from Jagatpuri, she was granted bail on 21 March in the case. She was then again taken into custody on the same day under FIR number 59/2020 where with anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked.