Two Mumbai Police Personnel Die of COVID-19
A 52-year-old head constable of Mumbai Police has died due to coronavirus infection, the city police said on Sunday, 26 April.
The victim had been fighting coronavirus for the past few days, the Mumbai Police said in a tweet.
This is the second case of a police personnel's death due to the viral disease in Maharashtra in two days.
The constable was attached to a police station in western suburbs. He lived in Worli Naka area of south Mumbai.
A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra till Saturday, officials earlier said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)