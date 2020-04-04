Two Militants Killed in Kulgam Encounter, Search Operations On
Two militants were reportedly killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on 4 April, Saturday, police said.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said.
Earlier, the police tweeted on its official handle that three militants had been trapped in the cordon.
“Same group of the terrorists trapped who killed three civilians recently,” the police said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)