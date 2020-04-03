Two Indians Among 70 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Singapore
Two Indians were among the 70 new COVID-10 cases reported in Singapore on Saturday,4 April, taking the total number of infections in the country to 802, according to the Ministry of Health.
Out of the fresh cases, 41 are imported with travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia.
The Singapore government had also called on foreign workers and foreign domestic workers to stay inside on their rest days and reminded people to stay 1 meter away from each other, avoid gathering at public spaces and visiting crowded areas.
Stiffer regulations that came into effect on Thursday introduced jail terms and fines for individuals, event organisers and owners of premises who flout safe-distancing measures, as stipulated by the COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry of India on Friday reported that the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak in the country has risen to 56, while the number of cases has gone up to 2,301. 647 positive cases of COVID-19 found in last two days are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.
