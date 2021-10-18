Twins Die After Falling Off the 25th Floor of Ghaziabad Tower
While the cause of their fall is yet to be ascertained, the police said that it might have been an accident.
Fourteen-year-old twin brothers from Ghaziabad died on the night of Saturday, 16 October, after they reportedly fell from the 25th floor of their apartment building.
While the cause of their fall is yet to be ascertained, the Ghaziabad police said that it might have been an accident.
"The twin brothers died after falling from the 25th floor of Prateek Grand Society in Siddharth Vihar. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Prima facie, it looks like an accident but we are awaiting the post-mortem report for a clear picture," Mahipal Singh, CO Police Line, told ANI.
They were students of Class 9.
Police sources told NDTV that while their father was away in Mumbai on official tour, the mother and the sister were at home at the time of the incident.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
