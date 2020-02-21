Trump Visit: Taj Mahal to Be Shut to Public on Monday, Post Noon

The Taj Mahal will be shut for the public from 12 noon on Monday, 24 February, due to US President Donald Trump's visit to Agra, said the Archaeological Survey of India on Friday.

ANI reported that Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintendent Agra Division, ASI, made the announcement.

"Due to security reasons, Taj Mahal will be closed for public from 12 noon on the day when US President Donald Trump visits the monument. President Trump will visit Taj Mahal on February 24," he said.

First Lady Melania Trump will also be accompanying her husband to the monument, according to the itinerary.