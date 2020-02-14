Trump, Modi to Outline Vision for Next Indo-US Ties Chapter: Wells

When President Donald Trump travels to India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two leaders will outline an ambitious vision for the next chapter of relationship between the two largest democracies of the world, a top American diplomat has said.

"We are approaching an important inflection point in the US-India relationship," the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells said on Thursday, 13 February at a reception hosted by US India Business Council in honour of the new Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.