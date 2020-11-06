Trump Couldn’t Handle COVID-19, PM Modi Saved India: BJP Chief  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done what US President Donald Trump failed to do and "saved the country" from COVID-19, BJP President JP Nadda said at an election rally in Bihar's Darbhanga on 5 November.

Praising the Centre's handling of a pandemic that has, so far, infected nearly 84 lakh and killed over 1.24 lakh people in the country, Nadda was talking about the allegations against Trump’s administration not handling of the COVID-19 situation effectively.

"The results of the US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly. But Modiji saved the country and its 130 crore population by taking timely decisions," Nadda said.