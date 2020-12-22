Trump Awards PM Modi Legion of Merit for Elevating India-US Ties

PM Modi was awarded for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries.

India
File photo of PM Modi with US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump presented Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit on Monday, 21 December.

The highest degree Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit, which is given only to the Head of State or Government, was awarded to him for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries, said NSA Robert C. O'Brien.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

“The award is in recognition of the PM’s steadfast leadership & vision for India’s emergence as a global power, and exemplary contribution made by him for the advancement of India-United States strategic partnership & promoting global peace & prosperity.”
MEA statement to ANI 

At the ceremony, the Legion of Merit, was also awarded to the PM of Australia, Scott Morrison and the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. The awards were received by their respective ambassadors.

