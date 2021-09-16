ADVERTISEMENT

'True Soldier': Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Late Cong Leader Oscar Fernandes

Former union minister Oscar Fernandes passed away on 13 September.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Oscar Fernandes.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 16 September, paid last respects to late party leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes and met his family in Bengaluru.

Gandhi attended the final blessing ceremony organised at Saint Patrick's church. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were also present.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Gandhi said: "Spent some time with the family of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji and paid last respects to him- a friend, a guide and a true soldier of the Congress Party. (sic)"

Fernandes passed away on 13 September while was being treated for a head injury he suffered when he was practicing yoga at his residence.

