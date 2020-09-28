Tribals Thrashed over Suspicion of Cow Slaughter in Jharkhand

26-year-old Deepak Kullu told The Quint that “on the morning of 16 September, a group of about 50 people, armed with sticks from the neighbouring village, entered the courtyard of my house. I saw the mob beating my brother-in-law Raj Singh Kullu.”

Kullu further added that he heard the mob making objectionable casteist remarks at his sister Rosalin Kullu.

“When I questioned them, those people claimed that we are involved in cow slaughter. I told them that it doesn’t happen here, and they need to provide some proof to back their claims. They showed me a fake video in which few elderly were talking about cow slaughter. I told them that the video is fake, after which they started hitting us and made caste-based objectionable remarks,” Kullu told The Quint.

“My sister Rosalin Kullu lodged a complaint with Simdega police station,” Kullu said.