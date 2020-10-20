Trial Run of H-CNG Powered City Buses to Begin in Delhi Today

Hydrogen as a resource is considered to be the most promising fuel for the automotive sector. Being number one on the periodic table, it is one of the most combustible as well. Not something to be played around with.

It is a mix of hydrogen and CNG. This fuel contains 18 percent of hydrogen while the rest of it is compressed natural gas. The Hydrogen is extracted from methane and is blended with CNG to create a gas, which has far fewer carbon emissions than CNG.