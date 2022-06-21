Tri-Services Chiefs Visit PM Modi's Home in Delhi Amid Agnipath Scheme Protests
The leaders of the army, navy, and air force are expected to brief the prime minister about the recruitment scheme.
Amid widespread opposition to the Agnipath scheme, chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force on Tuesday, 21 June, gathered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
The tri-services leader reportedly visited the prime minister to brief him about the new recruitment scheme as well as their plans for its implementation.
Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, officials from the three military forces emphasised that there was no change in the recruitment process.
What Happened at the Press Conference?
Tri-service officials said in separate statements on Tuesday that the recruitment process will remain unchanged and that Agniveers recruited under the scheme will be eligible for gallantry awards like other defence personnel.
Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Lieutenant General Anil Puri also asserted that the traditional regimentation system in the military will continue.
The three officials from the forces who briefed the meeting are Lieutenant General Bansi Ponappa, Adjutant General, Indian Army; Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Personnel, Indian Navy, and Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel, Indian Air Force.
Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announced that Agniveers from the Navy will also get direct entry into merchant navy after their four-year stint.
This comes as part of a series of concessions that have been announced for the Agniveers amid protests.
