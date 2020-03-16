Travellers From EU, Turkey, UK Banned: Health Ministry on COVID-19

Agarwal also answered questions on testing protocol, as well as the policy of disposal of dead bodies. He once again emphasised on the importance of not having unnecessary panic, or even unnecessary testing.

He also gave details about the fourth batch of 53 evacuees from Iran who are being quarantined at the army facility in Jaisalmer. Four new cases, one each from Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala have been confirmed, he said. There are now a total of 114 confirmed cases in India as of today, including 13 cured and two reported deaths.