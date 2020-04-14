Travel Passes to Be Valid Till May 3: Delhi Police on Extension

In an internal communication to the force, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said, "The police passes were issued with validity upto 14 April. Since the lockdown has been extended, passes will remain valid upto 3 May and no separate order reviewing the passes is being issued."

All guidelines, instructions and orders will continue to be valid till further orders, he stated.

"The e-passes issued by the Delhi government shall be honoured by all police personnel on duty, if they are accompanied by the original message of issue on mobile phone and identity proof of the person," he added.