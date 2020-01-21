Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Full Rehearsal on 23 Jan & R-Day Celebrations

Metro services will be available for commuters but the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm on Thursday.

Similarly, on Sunday, the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm, it added.

No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on Wednesday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade gets over. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 09.15 am on Thursday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, it stated.

From 10 am on Wednesday, the traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross Traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade, the advisory said.