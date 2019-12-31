Third Tourist Dies at Goa Sunburn Fest, Cong Alleges Drug Sale
A tourist, who arrived in Goa to participate in the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Festival, died after feeling uneasy near the event venue, police said on 30 December.
On Sunday, 29 December night, a visitor from Bengaluru, Sandip Kotta, complained of “extreme uneasiness” at the festival venue at Vagatore beach in North Goa district, a senior police official said.
“An ambulance was called at the venue and he was rushed to a state-run hospital in Mapusa town where he died minutes after admission,” he said, adding that the man’s age was not yet known.
On 27 December, two tourists from Andhra Pradesh collapsed after feeling uneasy while standing outside the festival venue. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, police said earlier.
Goa BJP leader Rajendra Arlekar on 30 December wondered whether such festivals were required for the promotion of tourism.
“Do we really need events like Sunburn to promote tourism? Can we not redefine our priorities in this sector? Let’s ponder...,” the former minister tweeted.
The three-day Sunburn festival concluded on 29 December with lakhs of music lovers attending it.
The state police, however, said no case of drug use or sale has been detected at the festival venue.
The Congress demanded that permission for the annual EDM festival be revoked and an inquiry be conducted.