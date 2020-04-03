COVID-19: Cases in India Surge to 2,547, Highest 24-Hour Spike
The number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday, 3 April, surged to 2,547, in what is the highest spike over 24 hours, with 478 new cases.
According to the Health Ministry data, as of late on Friday, there are a total of 2,322 active cases across the country and 62 deaths. As many as 162 patients have been cured or discharged and one patient has migrated.
Loading...
It is noteworthy that the number of coronavirus cases in rose beyond 2,000 on Thursday, less than a week after it crossed the 1,000-mark.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)