8 Stories You May Have Missed Amid Anti-CAA Protests Across India
The pan-India protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have gripped the news cycle and, in the process, many other major stories did not receive the attention they normally would have.
Here are eight major stories you might have missed this week:
1. Assembly Elections in Jharkhand
An estimated 56.58 percent of over 47 lakh voters cast their votes, as polling in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections to 15 seats ended peacefully on Monday, 16 December, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
The polling, which began at 7 am, went on peacefully in the constituencies spread over Giridih, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts.
Prominent among the candidates in this phase were state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar from Madhipur seat and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri from Chandankiyari constituency.
Read full story here.
2. BJP MLA Sengar Convicted for Unnao Rape
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday, 17 December, adjourned the arguments on quantum of punishment of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 20 December. It also sought a copy of his affidavit, filed before the Election Commission in 2017.
On Monday, Sengar was convicted by a Delhi trial court for the rape of a minor woman in Unnao in 2017. Judge Dharmesh Sharma pronounced the verdict to a packed courtroom at the Tis Hazari courthouse, with the survivor’s mother present.
Read full story here.
3. Nirbhaya Case: Court to Hear Plea on Death Warrant on 7 January
Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday, 18 December, directed Tihar Jail authorities to issue notice to the Nirbhaya case convicts giving them one week to clarify the status of their mercy petitions.
The apex court was hearing a plea by the victim’s parents seeking expedience of issuance of death warrants against the four convicted in the case.
The case will next be heard on 7 January.
Earlier during the day, the apex court dismissed a review plea against death sentence forwarded by one of the convicts, Akshay Singh, which clears the path for hearing of this plea.
Read full story here.
4. Delhi Shivers, Sees Lowest Max Temperature in 22 Years on Tuesday
Most parts of north India got no respite from the icy winds and biting cold on Tuesday, 17 December, as the mercury continued its downward spiral and the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at its second lowest in 22 years.
According to Met officials, strong and cold northwesterly winds from Western Himalayan region along with a thick layer of low clouds is preventing sunlight from reaching the surface leading to a drop in temperatures.
5. Sahitya Akademi Awards for 2019 Announced
Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya are among 23 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019. The national academy of letters announced the names of the winners on Wednesday, 18 December. Tharoor has won this honour for his non-fiction novel An Era of Darkness, and Acharya for his book of Hindi poetry, Chheelatey Hue Apne Ko.
The winners will be felicitated in a ceremony on 25 February, 2020 in Delhi.
Seven poets will receive the Sahitya Akademi Award: Phukan Ch. Basumatary (Bodo), Nand Kishore Acharya (Hindi), Niba A Khandekar (Konkani), Kumar Manish Arvind (Maithili), V Madhusoodanan Nair (Malayalam), Anuradha Patil (Marathi), and Penna Madhusudan (Sanskrit).
Joysree Goswami Mahanta (Assamese), L Birmangol Singh (Manipuri), Cho Dharman (Tamil) and Bandi Narayan Swami (Telugu) will receive the award for their novels.
Read full story here.
6. Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Indian to Pick 2 International Hat-tricks
Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday became the first India cricketer to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket, joining an elite band that includes pace legend Wasim Akram.
Kuldeep achieved the feat during India’s 107-run victory over West Indies in the second ODI at Vizag.
The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who had claimed his first ODI hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata in 2017, dismissed Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the last three deliveries of the 33rd over to achieve the milestone.
7. IPL Auction: Uncapped Indian Youngsters Turn Crorepatis
Like every auction this time to budding cricketers raked in big sum of money at the 2020 IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday.
Leading the way for the young brigade was the wonder kid from Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal. He attracted a bid of Rs 2.4 crore. Not far behind was the current captain of the Indian U-19 squad – Priyam Garg – who also started off a bidding war between Punjab and Hyderabad.
A look at the young Indian cricketers who made the right noise at the auction table in Kolkata. Read the story here.
8. Clean Chit to Uttar Pradesh Journo Booked For Mid-Day Meal Video
Uttar Pradesh Police has given a clean chit to journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who was accused of criminal conspiracy for making a video of children being fed salt and roti for mid-day meal in a government primary school.
Mirzapur SP Dharm Veer Singh said Jaiswal was given a clean chit, while a charge sheet has been filed against the other accused in the case, adding that no evidence was found against Jaiswal during the investigation.
Read the story here.
