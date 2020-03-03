QBullet: Coronavirus in Capital; Delhi Violence Rocks Parliament
1. Coronavirus: Two More Positive Cases, in Delhi & Telangana, Surface
India on Monday, 2 March, reported two more positive cases and one suspected case of Covid-19, the novel coronavirus infection that has killed over 3,000 people globally till now. The positive cases include a Delhi resident who returned from Italy on 25 February and a 24-year-old man from Telangana who returned from Dubai recently.
The suspected case is of an Italian tourist who is quarantined at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.
He returned positive for Covid-19 in the first test but health ministry officials are waiting for re-confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to declare it as a positive case.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Opposition Charge on Delhi Riots Stalls Parliament
Ruling and Opposition party members jostled and shoved each other in the Lok Sabha amid furious exchanges in Parliament over the Delhi riots as the budget session resumed after recess on Monday, 2 March.
Three women MPs, two from the BJP and one of Congress, lodged complaints of assault against each other with the Lok Sabha Speaker. Both Houses faced repeated adjournments and no bills could be passed in the commotion as a result.
In the Lok Sabha, the government introduced amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and a bill to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. The House started a debate on the Direct Tax Vivaad se Vishwas bill but could not finish due to disruptions. In the Rajya Sabha, the government could only manage to start a discussion on the Central Sanskrit Universities bill.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. PM Keeps All Guessing: ‘This Sunday, Thinking of Giving up SM Accounts’
With 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 35.2 million on Instagram, 4.51 million on YouTube and 44.73 million on Facebook, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular world leaders on social media platforms, and has been a pioneer in using it for political communication.
But on Monday, 2 March, Modi kept everyone guessing when he put out a post: “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”
The first political reaction to the announcement came from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Give up hatred, not social media accounts,” he tweeted.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Delhi Court Stays Execution of Nirbhaya Convicts Until Further Orders
A Delhi court on Monday, 2 March, stayed the execution of all four individuals convicted in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case (aka the Nirbhaya case). The matter has been deferred until further orders.
The four convicts on death row are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Akshay Thakur.
The four convicts were scheduled to be hanged on 3 March at 6 AM. The Delhi High Court had earlier said that all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to hanged together and not separately.
(Source: DNA)
5. Three BJP Men Held for ‘Goli Maaro’ Slogan in Kolkata
Three BJP workers were arrested by the Kolkata Police late on Sunday, 1 March, night registering an FIR against them for shouting the controversial “goli maaro” slogan at Esplanade en route to the rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah at Shaheed Minar Ground in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Two of them were remanded in two days in police custody by a city court later.
The arrests have left the BJP fuming. The three accused were Pankaj Prasad, Dhruba Basu and Surendra Kumar Tewary. A senior police officer said, “This illegal act of shouting the provocative slogan ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalo ko (shoot the traitors)’ is a cognisable offence.”
(Source: Deccan Chronicle)
6. Iran Condemns 'Wave of Organised Violence' Against Indian Muslims
Iran on Monday made a rare critical statement about India, with its Foreign Minister Javad Zarif calling recent clashes in Delhi as “the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and condemned it.
“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims,” Zarif posted on Twitter. His strong statement came as the death toll in the violent clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi last week reached 47.
“For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India,” Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted, adding: “We urge Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of ALL Indians & (and) not let senseless thuggery prevail. The path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”
(Source: Deccan Herald)
7. Nod for Wi-Fi on Planes With Pilot’s Permission
Passengers travelling in domestic flights will now be able to use Wi-Fi following permission from the pilot-in-command, according to a government notification.
“The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode, provided that the Director-General shall certify the aircraft for usage of Internet service in flight through Wi-Fi on board, subject to the procedures as specified in this behalf,” the notification states.
It added that for the purposes of this rule, an aircraft will be deemed to be in flight when all its external doors are closed following embarkation until the moment when any such door is opened for disembarkation.
(Source: The Hindu)
8. Can’t Prevent Riots, We Can’t Handle Such Pressure: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea to register FIRs against BJP leaders and others whose hate speeches have partly been blamed for the Delhi riots. But the highest court of the land said it was not within its powers to prevent such incidents.
“We will hear it. But you must understand we are not equipped to prevent such things from happening. We can only come into the scene after such riots have happened…. Court can never prevent such things,” Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde told senior advocate Colin Gonzalves.
Gonzalves, representing main petitioner and civil liberties activist Harsh Mander, said Delhi High Court had on 27 February given the police four weeks to take a call on the registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma, among others. All three have been accused of making provocative speeches.
(Source: The Telegraph)
9. Delhi Violence State-Sponsored Genocide: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 2 March, alleged the communal violence in Delhi was “state-sponsored genocide” and the BJP was trying to replicate the “Gujarat model of riots” across the country.
Addressing a TMC event, Banerjee also condemned those who raised the controversial “goli maro...” slogan while heading to Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in the city on Sunday.
“I am deeply pained by the killing of innocent people in Delhi. I think it was genocide... the violence in Delhi was state-sponsored,” she said.
Banerjee claimed it was due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that “so many people were killed” in the Delhi violence. “Amit Shah should keep this in mind”. She said the BJP should apologise for the Delhi riots.
(Source: The Tribune)
