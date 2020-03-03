QBullet: Coronavirus in Capital; Delhi Violence Rocks Parliament

India on Monday, 2 March, reported two more positive cases and one suspected case of Covid-19, the novel coronavirus infection that has killed over 3,000 people globally till now. The positive cases include a Delhi resident who returned from Italy on 25 February and a 24-year-old man from Telangana who returned from Dubai recently.

The suspected case is of an Italian tourist who is quarantined at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

He returned positive for Covid-19 in the first test but health ministry officials are waiting for re-confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to declare it as a positive case.

