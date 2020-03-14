QBullet: 1st COVID-19 Death in Delhi; Farooq Abdullah Walks Free

India recorded its second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatality on Friday as the pandemic continued to spread in the country, sickening seven more people and forcing more states to order restrictions on businesses, educational institutions and public gatherings even as authorities faced new challenges in keeping people from potentially infecting others.

The latest victim was identified as a 68-year-old woman who is believed to have been infected by the coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) after being in close contact with her son, who had travelled to Switzerland and Italy last month. The two were hospitalised at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on 7 March.

(Source: Hindustan Times)