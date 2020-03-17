QBullet: Indians from EU, UK, Turkey Barred, Gogoi Gets RS Seat

In measures aimed at containing Covid-19, the government on Monday, 16 March, extended the travel ban beyond affected countries and prohibited entry of all passengers, including Indian nationals, from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the UK to India with effect from 18 March.

The Centre also expanded compulsory quarantine for minimum 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. On Monday, the health ministry reported114 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19. Of these, 13 cases are cured, whereas two patients with co-morbidities died. The total 114 positive cases include 97 Indians and 17 foreigners.

(Source: The Times of India)