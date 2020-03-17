QBullet: Indians from EU, UK, Turkey Barred, Gogoi Gets RS Seat
1. Even Indians From EU, UK, Turkey Barred Entry
In measures aimed at containing Covid-19, the government on Monday, 16 March, extended the travel ban beyond affected countries and prohibited entry of all passengers, including Indian nationals, from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the UK to India with effect from 18 March.
The Centre also expanded compulsory quarantine for minimum 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting through the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. On Monday, the health ministry reported114 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19. Of these, 13 cases are cured, whereas two patients with co-morbidities died. The total 114 positive cases include 97 Indians and 17 foreigners.
2. Ex-CJI Gogoi’s Post-Retirement Benefit Courtesy Govt: RS Seat
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who headed benches that heard important and sensitive cases such as the Ayodhya land title dispute, the Rafale case, the Assam NRC issue and the Sabarimala matter, was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government Monday.
The nomination comes four months after his retirement on 17 November 2019. His tenure as CJI was marred by allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a Supreme Court woman employee, he was cleared of the charge by an in-house panel before he demitted office.
3. Allow Telcos to Pay Dues Over 20 Years: Centre to Top Court
The Union government sought the Supreme Court’s permission on Monday, 16 March, to allow telecom companies to pay licence and spectrum usage fee dues over a 20-year period, offering a last-minute lifeline to several operators who have to cough up tens of thousands of crores after they lost a dispute with the ministry over how they calculate revenue.
In an affidavit to the top court on the eve of the next hearing on the matter, the department of telecommunications (DoT) also proposed the companies pay a reduced annual interest rate of 8%. The dues, a result of the top court’s October 24 order revising adjusted gross revenue (AGR) calculation in favour of the government, stood at Rs 1.69 lakh crore as of October, the department said in the affidavit.
4. Sensex Falls 2,713 pts, 2nd Biggest Drop Ever; Has Lost 24% in a Month
The global sell-off triggered by fears of a worldwide recession due to the spread of coronavirus shows no signs of tapering, despite desperate cut in interest rates and other liquidity-support measures by central banks.
On Monday, 16 March, the sensex lost another 8 percent, or 2,713 points, its second-worst single-day loss after the 2,919-point pounding last Thursday. And it is expected to crash again on Tuesday after the Dow Jones index in the US crashed over 12% in early trades on Monday.
In less than a month, the sensex has lost nearly 10,000 points or 24%, a bear market like many other global indices.
5. BJP Goes to SC as Speaker Defies Governor, Cites Virus to Adjourn MP House
The BJP turned to the Supreme Court on Monday for a floor test in Madhya Pradesh after Governor Lalji Tandon’s directive on this was ignored by Speaker N P Prajapati, who adjourned the Assembly till March 26 citing the coronavirus scare.
The BJP also paraded 106 of its MLAs before Tandon, barring Maihar legislator Narayan Tripathi, who was seen with the Congress.
In a late-night letter to Kamal Nath Saturday, Tandon had said that prima facie he was convinced that the Congress government was in a minority and that a floor test should be held Monday, the first day of the budget session, and in no circumstance should it be cancelled, suspended or postponed.
6. Raj Moves SC Against CAA; T’Gana Passes Resolution
The Congress government in Rajasthan challenged the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, in the Supreme Court on Monday, saying it is violative of the principle of secularism and hence is against the “basic structure” of the Constitution.
The move made Rajasthan the second state after Kerala to approach the top court invoking Article 131 of the Constitution, under which a state is empowered to directly move the court in case of a dispute with the Centre.
In a related development, the Telangana legislative assembly adopted a resolution against the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday.
7. Civic Whip: Offices Ordered to Work at 50% of Capacity
The BMC has directed all non-essential service providers to work at 50% capacity. The state government has asked the other municipal corporations to issue similar orders to keep crowds at a minimum, mainly by discouraging commuting for work.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had last week appealed to offices to allow staff to work from home. On Monday, he appealed to people to avoid travelling or taking public transport unless absolutely necessary. “The Centre has repeatedly told us to avoid crowds and I am asking all offices to allow working from home,” said Thackeray.
BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi said, “I have issued an order directing offices in Mumbai to not work at more than 50% capacity. But all essential services will work at full capacity.”
8. SC Rejects 16 Dec Convict’s Plea for Legal Remedies
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts on death row in the 2012 Delhi gang rape, seeking restoration of legal remedies alleging that his earlier counsel misled him and forced him to sign the papers. It rejected the plea since both the review and the curative pleas have been dismissed.
9. Yes to Get RBI’s Liquidity Boost If Needed, Says Das
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday, 16 March assured all depositors of YES Bank Ltd that their money is safe and there is no reason to withdraw cash in panic. YES Bank has enough liquidity and RBI is ready to provide liquidity support to the bank if required, Das said.
“I want to tell depositors that their money is completely safe. No reason for panic withdrawal or undue worry,” he said.
The assurance comes ahead of the lifting of a moratorium on YES Bank at 6pm on Wednesday. On March 5, RBI imposed a moratorium on YES Bank and superseded its board, capping all withdrawals by depositors at ₹50,000.
