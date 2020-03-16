QBullet: 23 More Get COVID-19; MP Speaker Undecided on Floor Test
1. Biggest Daily Jump in Cases as Spread Worry Intensifies
The cases of the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India rose to 107, with 23 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, 15 March, as the country recorded its highest single-day jump from a day before, while the central and state governments ramped up measures to avoid community transmission of the outbreak.
At least four other people, two in Maharashtra, and one each in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, were diagnosed with the illness in preliminary tests, which, if confirmed, will take the total infections to 111 in the country.
Experts have previously warned that the number of cases in the country is likely to surge as authorities keep a close watch on at least 4,000 people who came in contact with those infected. About 45,000 more are under community surveillance and the figure is expected to rise as more patients are confirmed.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. MP Speaker Defiant on Floor Test, Says Virus Bigger Worry
With the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker striking a defiant note, there was no clarity if the floor test ordered by the Governor would take place on Monday, 16 March, the first day of the Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, even as the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government hung in the balance.
In a late-night letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday, Governor Lalji Tandon had said that prima facie he was convinced that the Congress government was in minority and to “protect democratic principles’’, Nath must win the trust of the House immediately after the Governor’s address on Monday. “The proceedings will begin on Monday and in every circumstance will not be cancelled, delayed or suspended,’’ the Governor said while asking that voting should be by division, not by a voice vote, and must be recorded by engaging an independent videographer.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. UP to Set up Claims Tribunal for Damage to Property
Just 24 hours before submitting its compliance report with Allahabad HC that had ordered it to remove ‘name and shame’ hoardings in Lucknow showing 57 persons for allegedly damaging properties during anti-CAA protests, the UP government decided to set up a tribunal for the recovery of property losses from an accused.
After governor Anandiben Patel gave nod to the ‘UP Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance 2020’ on Sunday, the government declared its immediate promulgation, announcing that henceforth all the cases of the damage and loss of the property during mob violence would be referred to the tribunal.
As per the ordinance, the tribunal can instruct the authorities to publish names, pictures and addresses of the persons it has found guilty of destruction.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Prepare, Don’t Panic: Modi Proposes SAARC Virus Fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, 15 March, SAARC states should prepare, and not panic, in the face of the coronavirus outbreak as India unveiled plans, including a USD10-million Covid-19 emergency fund, to help the region cope with the situation.
Addressing a video conference of leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) organised at his suggestion, Modi said India developed expertise and protocols that can be shared with members of the regional grouping.
“As we prepare to face this challenge, let me briefly share India’s experience of combating the spread of this virus so far. ‘Prepare, but don’t panic’ has been our guiding mantra,” he said.
“We were careful to not underestimate the problem, but also to avoid knee-jerk reactions. We have tried to take proactive steps, including a graded response mechanism.”
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Rajasthan: Italian Couple Who Got Anti-HIV Drugs Test COVID-Negative
Two Italian tourists, a 69-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife, who were administered the Lopinavir/ Ritonavir combination, usually a second-line HIV medication, after they tested positive for COVID-19 in Jaipur earlier this month, have now tested negative.
“They have tested coronavirus-negative twice, (which means) they are coronavirus free,” Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, said. He said another patient, an 85-year-old man who had returned from Dubai on 28 February and tested positive on 11 March, has also tested negative now.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Yes Bank Writes Down Rs 8,415 Crore AT-1 Bonds
Yes Bank has said it will write down additional tier (AT-1) bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore of the Rs 8,695 crore issued. This could have implications for mutual funds, life insurance companies and pension funds that have invested in the scheme, and their investors.
The lender has also said it will issue fresh shares worth Rs 10,000 crore to boost its capital which has been largely wiped out after its record Q3 loss. The bank has limited its capital raising under a government-notified reconstruction scheme to Rs 10,000 crore with SBI bringing in Rs 6,050 crore as against the initial commitment of Rs 7,250 crore and IDFC First Bank joining with a contribution of Rs 250 crore.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Taxes Make up Half of Fuel Prices
Consumers pay about 54 percent taxes (or ~37.83 per litre) on petrol while other price components, including freight charges and dealer commission, make up the remaining Rs 32.04 of the total retail price of Rs 69.87 (as of Saturday), according to latest official data in Delhi.
The total of taxes on diesel add up to about 46 percent at Rs 28.06 per litre, and the total of other cost components is Rs 34.52 a litre, showed the data on fuel price components released after the Centre raised excise duties on the two fuels by Rs 3 on Saturday.
Fuel station prices of petrol and diesel that change daily were Rs 69.75 per litre and Rs 62.44 a litre on Sunday. Before the latest price revision, the total tax on petrol was Rs 35.23 a litre and levies on diesel were Rs 25.31 a litre.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. SBI Plans FIR Over Leaked Clip of FM Pulling up Brass
A day after a controversy erupted over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulling up SBI executives led by chairman Rajneesh Kumar, the country’s largest lender said it is initiating action, including lodging an FIR, against “mischievous elements” for unauthorizedly recording and circulating an audio clip over social media, while ministry officials defended the minister’s impatience.
Ministry officials described her comments as “justified and legitimate concern”. “She was lamenting the insensitivity of local bank officials and pulled up officers of the state-level banker’s committee. Their insensitive action had deprived almost 8 lakh tea garden workers from accessing their Jan-Dhan bank account dues for over a year,” a senior officer present at last month’s meeting in Guwahati said.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. BJP Eyes 3 Gujarat Rajya Sabha Seats as 4 Congress MLAs Quit
In a major setback to Congress in Gujarat that could end its dream of winning two of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state in the biennial elections, four of its MLAs have resigned, reducing the party’s strength to 69 in the 182-member assembly.
Consequently, Congress is assured of winning only one seat while BJP is poised to win the remaining three. Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said on Sunday, 15 March, that he received the resignations of four Congress MLAs “between 5pm and midnight on Saturday”.
None of the four MLAs who quit and whose resignations were accepted, Somabhai Patel, JV Kakadiya, Pradyumansinh Jadeja and Pravin Maru, could be reached for comment.
(Source: The Times of India)
