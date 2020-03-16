QBullet: 23 More Get COVID-19; MP Speaker Undecided on Floor Test

The cases of the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India rose to 107, with 23 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, 15 March, as the country recorded its highest single-day jump from a day before, while the central and state governments ramped up measures to avoid community transmission of the outbreak.

At least four other people, two in Maharashtra, and one each in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, were diagnosed with the illness in preliminary tests, which, if confirmed, will take the total infections to 111 in the country.

Experts have previously warned that the number of cases in the country is likely to surge as authorities keep a close watch on at least 4,000 people who came in contact with those infected. About 45,000 more are under community surveillance and the figure is expected to rise as more patients are confirmed.

(Source: Hindustan Times)