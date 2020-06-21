Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 21 June, held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and all three service chiefs on the India-China border standoff in eastern Ladakh, in the backdrop of the recent face-off between troops of the two countries that led to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers.As per PTI sources, the top military brass was told to ensure “strict vigil” on Chinese activities around land border, airspace and in strategic sea lanes.Further, the armed forces have been given full freedom to deal with any “aggressive behaviour by China's PLA along the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” sources told PTI after defence minister's review meet.The defence minister also discussed some critical defence deals which are expected to be inked during his visit to Russia, IANS reported. Singh's meeting took place ahead of his 24 June visit to Russia where he will witness the Victory Day Military Parade being organised in Moscow on the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in World War II.Rejecting China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley area on Saturday, India had said that the position with regard to the region has been "historically clear".In response to queries on the statement issued on 19 June by the Chinese spokesperson on the events in the Galwan Valley area, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in the India-China border area, and “abide by it scrupulously.”Just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on the “violent face-off” at the all-party meet on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had issued a statement which it claimed to be a “step-by-step account of the Galwan Valley incident.”The Chinese side alleged that on the evening of 15 June, India's troops had ‘once again’ crossed the LAC for ‘deliberate provocation.’ However, the MEA stated that the Chinese troops had departed from the understandings, erected structures just across the LAC and took violent actions on that night.(With inputs from IANS, PTI)Nepal, Afghanistan Express Concerns Over India-China Galwan Clash