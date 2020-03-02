QBullet: Parliament Opens Today; Violence in Shillong Over CAA

Opposition parties said on Sunday, 1 March they will raise the issue of Delhi’s communal riots, which have killed at least 42 people and injured about 350 others, and seek answers from the central government over alleged police lapses when the second leg of Parliament’s budget session begins on Monday.

The communal riot, Delhi’s worst in at least three decades, broke out last week, with clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in several neighbourhoods of north-east Delhi leaving dozens dead. The Delhi Police were widely criticised for not acting against rioters on Monday and Tuesday – the 48 hours when the violence was at its peak.

(Source: Hindustan Times)