QBullet: Parliament Opens Today; Violence in Shillong Over CAA
1. Parliament Opens Today, Turbulent Session on Cards
Opposition parties said on Sunday, 1 March they will raise the issue of Delhi’s communal riots, which have killed at least 42 people and injured about 350 others, and seek answers from the central government over alleged police lapses when the second leg of Parliament’s budget session begins on Monday.
The communal riot, Delhi’s worst in at least three decades, broke out last week, with clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in several neighbourhoods of north-east Delhi leaving dozens dead. The Delhi Police were widely criticised for not acting against rioters on Monday and Tuesday – the 48 hours when the violence was at its peak.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Delhi: Three More Bodies Found in Drains in Riot-Hit Areas
Delhi Police recovered three more bodies from drains in northeast Delhi Sunday, 1 March, possibly taking the death toll from the riots in the area last week to 45.
Police Additional PRO, Anil Mittal, said the bodies were removed with the help of divers from the area, and were yet to be identified. Police sources, however, said it was too early to confirm whether the latest recovery was linked to the riots.
Last week, four bodies, including that of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, were fished out from drains in the area in the aftermath of the riots.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. ‘Centre Won’t Be Deterred From Implementing CAA’: Shah in Bengal
Launching a strong attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Union home minister Amit Shah said BJP would form the next government in West Bengal after the 2021 assembly elections and a son of the soil would be the CM, unlike the Trinamool’s “family succession” plan.
Shah also said the Centre would not be deterred from implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and accused the opposition of instigating violence.
Addressing a public meeting in Kolkata on Sunday, 1 March, he said CAA did not take away anyone’s Indian citizenship. “But our crores of brothers, who have come to India in the face of persecution and torture, who have lost their everything, whose women faced dishonour and whose temples and gurdwaras were broken, and faced forcible conversion... they do not have citizenship,” he said.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Violence in Shillong Over CAA, 3 Dead
Violence continued to rock Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya on Sunday, 1 March, with death of one more person in the sporadic incidents of ethnic violence which broke out on Friday after a clash between Khasi Students Union (KSU) members and non-tribals during a rally on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and inner line permit (ILP) in the state's East Khasi Hills district.
The third victim was identified as Uphas Uddin, 37, who hailed from Ass-am, said security sources adding that Uddin was attacked by three miscreants at Paikan village in Shillong at around 3 am on Sunday. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.
(Source: Deccan Chronicle)
5. Pope Expels Kerala Priest Convicted of Rape
Pope Francis invoked special powers to expel Kerala priest Robin Vadakkannchery, who was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in the Kottiyoor rape case, from all priestly duties and rights.
The Thalassery POCSO court had sentenced the priest to rigorous imprisonment in three cases in February 2019, which set off the process of removing him from the priesthood.
The diocese of Mananthavady in Wayanad submitted a detailed report to Vatican on the trial and conviction in April last year and initiated action against the priest in June. The Vatican on 5 December issued a decree that permanently expelled Vadakkannchery from all matters pertaining to clergy.
(Source: The Hindu)
6. Can Hold Exams at Later Date: CBSE on Board Exams in Northeast Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) said on Sunday, 1 March, that they are ready to conduct fresh examinations for students who couldn't appear for their exams in violence-affected parts of northeast Delhi 'as per schedule', but expressed caution that further delay might hamper the chances of students getting admission into professional courses.
“Further delay in conducting board examinations may hamper chances of admission in professional courses. Ready to conduct fresh exams for students who will not be able to appear as per schedule in violence-affected areas,” a senior CBSE official said.
(Source: DNA)
7. 472 PAC Jawans Quarantined after 17 Test Positive for Swine Flu in Meerut
Around five hundred Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans were 'quarantined' after 17 jawans tested positive for swine flu in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, about 450 kilometres from here even as the number of deaths from the H1N1 flu virus in the town reached 12.
According to sources, the officials have banned as many as 472 PAC jawans of the sixth battalion from going out of the campus for the next 14 days. “The risk of spread of the flu virus increase manifold inside the barracks as over a dozen jawans live in a single room,'” said a senior health official.
The decision was taken after 17 PAC jawans tested positive for swine flu. Officials in Meerut said that so far 78 cases of swine flu were reported from different parts of the town.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
8. Adityanath Relents, Women Vacate Road in Aligarh
Hundreds of women anti-citizenship-act protesters on Sunday, 1 March vacated a busy road in Aligarh City they had been occupying for a week, but only after securing key concessions including one that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ruled out just two days ago.
The women vacated the Quarsi Road Bypass and returned to their original protest venue at the Shah Jamal Idgah, 4km away, after the police met them on Saturday with eminent residents, clerics and BJP and Samajwadi Party politicians.
In a climb-down, the administration has agreed to provide Rs 2 lakh as compensation to Mohammad Tariq, 25, who had suffered a gunshot injury during a clash between the protesters and the police on 23 February.
(Source: The Telegraph)
9. NDA United in Bihar, Asserts Nitish at JD(U) Workers’ Rally
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, 1 March, asserted that the NDA, of which his JD(U) is a part, was “united” in Bihar as he sought to dispel “confusions” arising from his recent meetings with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Addressing a ‘karyakarta sammelan’ of the party in Patna, Kumar underscored that with the state assembly having passed a unanimous resolution against the NRC and the NPR, “patience” should be kept on the CAA and “controversies” should be avoided until the matter was before the court.
He also told JD (U) workers “let us resolve to ensure NDA will win more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly polls”. Kumar also slammed the opposition Congress-RJD alliance over the 1989 Bhagalpur riots and pointed out that it was only after his government came to power in 2005 that the guilty were brought to book and the victims got justice.
(Source: The Tribune)
