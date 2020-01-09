QBullet: Cops Probe Masked JNU Attackers; PM Cancels Assam Visit

Delhi Police may soon make a breakthrough in the JNU violence case as the crime branch is learnt to have received information about three suspects, including a woman, who had covered their faces and were seen wielding sticks on students.

While police remained tight-lipped, a source said that the three students’ location at the time of the violence was being corroborated from the list of all mobile numbers active in the area and their call details record (CDR) analysis.

The crime branch is also probing the role of a few “insiders” who were “accompanying and guiding” the suspects. This was revealed during interviews with students and hostel staff, who said the assailants did not knock on all doors and seemed to have precise information about their targets .

(Source: The Times of India)