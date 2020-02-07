QBullet: Former J&K CMs Booked; US Kills al-Qaeda Leader in Yemen
1. J&K Ex-CMs Mehbooba, Omar Booked Under PSA
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, already under house arrest since the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August, were on Thursday, 6 February, booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the J&K administration.
Reacting to the development, Mufti’s daughter Iltija tweeted, “Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back. Slapping the draconian PSA on 2 ex J&K CMs is expected from an autocratic regime that books 9-year-olds for ‘seditious remarks’. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for?”
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Al Qaeda’s Leader in Yemen Killed in Counter-Terror Operation: Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, 6 February, the United States killed al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leader Qassim al-Raymi in a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen.
“Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” Trump said in a statement.
“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” he said. He did not say when Raymi was killed.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Chinese Doctor Who Sounded Alarm About Coronavirus Outbreak Dies
A Chinese doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak died Friday, 7 February, after coming down with the illness, a hospital reported.
The Wuhan Central Hospital said on its social media account that Dr Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, was “unfortunately infected during the fight against the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus infection.”
“We deeply regret and mourn this,” it added.
Li was reprimanded by local police for “spreading rumours” about the illness in late December, according to news reports. The outbreak, centered in Wuhan, has now infected over 28,200 people globally and killed more than 560.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Anti-CAA Protests Are Taking Country on the Road to Anarchy: PM
Calling the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act a “road to anarchy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, 6 February, said “protest marches, violence and arson” against a law duly passed and notified by Parliament will “create a problem for the country”. He said the Opposition is building narratives keeping only the vote bank in mind.
“I am sounding a warning against this… this will create a problem for you (Opposition Congress) as well… if the Assembly in Rajasthan, where you have a government, passes a decision and no one there is willing to accept it, and people take out protest marches, commit violence and arson… what will be the situation? Can the country run like this? Is this road to anarchy right?” Modi said in Lok Sabha while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. OSD to Manish Sisodia Held in Alleged Bribery Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation Thursday, 6 February, arrested a senior officer attached to the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a case of alleged corruption.
Sources said the officer, identified as Gopal Krishna Madhav, is alleged to be involved in a case of bribery to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and was arrested after a trap was laid. His arrest is in connection with a matter related to GST, sources said.
Sources said the decision to arrest him was taken late Thursday evening and he was eventually arrested at around 11.30 pm. Madhav was taken to the CBI Headquarters for questioning, officials said. Sources said that in 2015, Madhav, then posted with the department of trade and taxes of the Delhi government, was relieved and attached to the office of Sisodia. Since then, he has been an officer on special duty at his office.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Bitter Campaign for Delhi Election Ends; Over to Poll Booths
With a final push by major parties in the fray, an acrimonious and bitter political campaign for Delhi’s Assembly elections ended on Thursday, 6 February, evening. Voters will now choose representatives for 70 Assembly segments on 8 February.
On the last day of the campaign, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference, seeking the support of voters for what he called “a new kind of politics based on performance”. Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Amit Shah, who has piloted the party’s campaign, did three roadshows in different parts of the city, and attacked the AAP for “false promises, appeasement and anarchy”.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. EC Issues Showcause Notice to Yogi Adityanath Over ‘Biryani’ Remark
After campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections drew to a close, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth Thursday, 6 February, received a showcause notice from the Election Commission for accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “feeding biryani” to protesters at Shaheen Bagh, the heart of anti-CAA and NRC protests in New Delhi.
The poll body has asked Yogi to explain his stance before 5 PM on 7 February, a day before Delhi votes.
Last week on 1 February, while speaking at an election rally in Rohini, Yogi claimed his counterpart in Delhi was unable to provide clean drinking water to citizens of Delhi, however, his government provided biryani to people sitting at the protest in Shaheen Bagh and other places.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Shaheen Bagh Joint Venture of AAP, Congress; 'Tukde-Tukde Gang': Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 6 February, alleged that the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh was a "joint venture" between the AAP and the Congress, and asserted that the "tukde-tukde gang" would get a "shock" when the Delhi election results will be declared.
The former BJP president, who held as many as three roadshows in different parts of the national capital on the last day of the campaign for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, said his party would emerge victorious in the elections as people will vote for country's security, development and good governance.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. China-Return Indian Student Admitted to Rohtak PGI
The health authorities in Haryana are monitoring the health of a group of students who returned to the state from China recently. Rohtak Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anil Kumar Birla told The Indian Express that one of 10 MBBS students who have returned to the country from China recently has been admitted to the local Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).
The health authorities had to make a lot of effort to locate the students after one of them was admitted to the PGI as a suspected case of coronavirus on Wednesday, 5 February. However, according to officials, the remaining students came to the health authorities Thursday for their examination. “In the examination, we did not find any symptoms of coronavirus in the students, except in one,” said Birla.
(Source: The Indian Express)
