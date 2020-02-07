QBullet: Former J&K CMs Booked; US Kills al-Qaeda Leader in Yemen

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, already under house arrest since the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August, were on Thursday, 6 February, booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the J&K administration.

Reacting to the development, Mufti’s daughter Iltija tweeted, “Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back. Slapping the draconian PSA on 2 ex J&K CMs is expected from an autocratic regime that books 9-year-olds for ‘seditious remarks’. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for?”

(Source: The Indian Express)