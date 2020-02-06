QBullet: Trump Cleared of All Charges; Govt Trust for Ram Temple
1. Not Guilty: Split US Senate Acquits Trump of Impeachment
President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the US Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.
A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But the final tallies _ 52-48 favoring acquittal of abuse of power, 53-47 of obstruction of Congress’ investigation -fell far short. Two-thirds “guilty” votes would have been needed to reach the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove Trump from office.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Govt Forms Trust in Major Step Towards Building Ram Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 5 February, announced the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, following the Cabinet clearing a detailed scheme for the shrine and its surrounding complex. The announcement came just four days before the threemonth deadline set by the Supreme Court was to end.
“The government has, as per the directions of the SC, paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi site. The issue pertains to sensitivities and faith of crores of people in the country and it is my good fortune that I am making this announcement,” the PM told the Lok Sabha.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Coronavirus: ICMR Gets Nod for ‘Restricted Use’ of Two Anti-HIV Drugs
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has obtained permission for “restricted use in public health emergency” of two second-line HIV medications for use against the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
Top Health Ministry officials said these medications are to be used only in “vulnerable” cases, as they are not without side-effects.
Senior citizens, children, those with existing conditions such as diabetes and heart disease are among those considered vulnerable.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. ‘Won’t Allow NRC in Maharashtra’: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
Taking a strong stand against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 5 February said the exercise would affect Hindus and Muslims alike and he would not allow its implementation in Maharashtra.
During the interview with Shiv Sena MP and editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut, Thackeray, however, backed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), pointing out that it did not take away anyone’s citizenship.
“NRC will question the roots of Hindus like it happened in Assam where of the 19 lakh, 14 lakh Hindus couldn’t prove their citizenship... There are a majority of Hindus in the country and the Hindus will be most hurt by the NRC. Since the NRC hasn’t come, there is no point of protests to oppose or support it,” Thackeray said in the interview published in Saamana on Wednesday.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Best to Keep Women Off Combat Duty: Centre to Supreme Court
The government on Wednesday, 5 February sought to counter the criticism it faced for submissions made in the Supreme Court on Tuesday about why women were not ideally suited for combat roles or command in the army by claiming these were taken out of context.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta claimed the nuances of the submissions were missed.
“Women should not strive to be equal to men. They are in fact way above men”, Mehta submitted.
The bench headed by justice DY Chandrachud concurred with the solicitor general.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. ‘We Want Development, BJP Wants Division’: Kejriwal
After a strong focus on education, health care and power in its first full term, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will give top priority to cleanliness, water and pollution if voted back to power in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an interview, in which he also expressed dismay over what he termed a campaign of “abuse and violence” being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Kejriwal said that while he wanted the discourse before the elections to be about governance and civic issues, the BJP was only talking about “Hindu vs Muslim” and the ongoing anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act stir at Shaheen Bagh, which, he said, was intentionally being allowed to continue by the Union government.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. J&K: Two Militants, One CRPF Man Killed in Encounter
Two militants and a CRPF man were killed after a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, 5 February morning.
While security officials said that another “terrorist” was injured in the shootout, the family member of the injured man said he was a “civilian”.
On Wednesday morning, a special checkpoint was setup by J&K Police and CRPF at Lawaypora area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway in the morning, following intelligence inputs, said officials.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Azamgarh Protests: UP Police Arrest 19 for Sedition
Nineteen protesters were arrested on charges of sedition and fired tear gas shells to disperse a protest against the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC at a park in Azamgarh on Wednesday, 5 February.
Those arrested were among 35 persons named in the FIR, police said, including a woman identified as Munni Bano who was released “as she is a heart patient”. All those arrested were sent to jail, police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Haryana Govt Clears Lavasa’s Family in Stamp Duty Case
The BJP-ruled Haryana government has given Election Commissioner (EC) Ashok Lavasa and his family members a clean chit in a case of alleged stamp duty evasion referred to it by the Income Tax (IT) Department.
The Department had flagged “discrepancies” between the income tax returns of Novel Lavasa for the financial year 2017-18 and registered transfer deeds of the property to Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner in November 2019.
(Source: The Indian Express)