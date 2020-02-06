QBullet: Trump Cleared of All Charges; Govt Trust for Ram Temple

President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the US Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.

A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But the final tallies _ 52-48 favoring acquittal of abuse of power, 53-47 of obstruction of Congress’ investigation -fell far short. Two-thirds “guilty” votes would have been needed to reach the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove Trump from office.

(Source: The Indian Express)