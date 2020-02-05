QBullet: Cops Say Shaheen Bagh Gunman from AAP; China Visa Barred
1. Police Say Shaheen Bagh Gunman Had Joined AAP, Party Hits Back
Setting off a fresh political row four days before the national capital votes, the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 4 February, said the man arrested for firing twice in the air at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on 1 February had joined the Aam Aadmi Party last year.
The police claim drew a sharp reaction from the AAP which said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was directly behind the “conspiracy”. The Delhi Police reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The AAP said it plans to approach the Election Commission against DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo who announced the shooter’s alleged links to the party.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. India Tightens Rules for Chinese Visitors As Death Toll Increases
Existing visas for Chinese and foreign travellers who have been in China in the past two weeks stand cancelled, India clarified on Tuesday, 4 February, while also announcing that aerobridges at dedicated gates at seven international airports will be used to screen passengers arriving from high-risk locations to contain the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak that has killed 427 people and triggered a global scare.
Three men and two women, housed in a camp set up for Indians who have been evacuated from China, were moved to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday after they developed cough, fever and sore throat — symptoms of the fast-spreading virus that has infected over 20,000 people, including three in Kerala, across 25 countries.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Bid to Mislead People on Budget: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 5 February, said an attempt was being made to mislead people about the Union Budget as now critics had also come around to acknowledge that the Budget was the best which could have possibly been crafted in the challenging global economic situation.
“An attempt was made to mislead people about the provisions of the Budget but now even those who had criticised are praising it as the the best possible in the prevailing global economic scenario,” sources quoted Modi as telling members of the BJP parliamentary party.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. ‘They Could Even Sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP at Delhi Poll Rally
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 4 February, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over rising unemployment in the country as he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking a word about it.
While addressing a rally in Jungpura in south Delhi, both the Prime Minister and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot resolve the biggest issue facing the country even though several countries are ready to invest in India.
He asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled his promise of providing jobs to two crore youth of the country.
“Do you remember that promise? Have they got those jobs? What has the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal done in Delhi to alleviate unemployment?” he asked.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Big at ICC U19 World Cup
From a prodigy in domestic cricket to making it big on the U-19 international scene, Yashasvi Jaiswal has come a long way as he slammed a majestic century against Pakistan to fire India into final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. He is also the current top-scorer of the tournament and is waving the Indian flag high. Jaiswal, however, became the talk of the town after his heroics in the Vijay Hazare trophy late last year where he became the youngest to score a double hundred in 50-over cricket. His rise from an extremely humble background makes for yet another amazing story in Indian cricket.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Shaheen Bagh Will Be Cleared Once BJP Comes to Power: Anurag Thakur
With the Election Commission’s 72-hour ban for his provocative statements lapsing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday, 4 February, said the BJP will clear the Shaheen Bagh area of anti-citizenship act protesters once it comes to power in Delhi.
Thakur also accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia of backing the Shaheen Bagh protesters.
“When people of Delhi will cast their vote in favour of the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol)… and after the results on 11 February, Shaheen Bagh (protest site) will be cleared,” Thakur said at an event held at the Delhi BJP office.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. ‘Looking to Create Air Defence, Logistics and Peninsula Theatre Commands’: CDS
The armed forces are likely to collaborate and create an ‘air defence command’ to cover all aerial operations taking place in the Indian airspace, a ‘peninsula command’ to look after all naval operations in the closer Indian Ocean region, and a ‘logistics command’, said India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday, 4 February.
“In order to become the armed forces of the Union, we need to start working on some of the aspects where we think immediate integration can happen. There, we find that air defence is one area, which according to me, is a low hanging fruit and can happen in a time-bound manner,” the CDS told reporters.
The responsibility of the management of the airspace is that of the Air Force, therefore, the security and safety of the airspace must rest with that one service, he explained.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Despite SC Collegium’s 3 Iterations, Centre Sits on Appointment of HC Judge
In an unprecedented instance in the more than two-decade-long existence of the collegium system, the Centre appears to have blocked the appointment of Karnataka judicial officer P K Bhat as a high court judge despite the CJI-led panel iterating its recommendation a record third time in three years.
Bhat’s name was first recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on 23 August 2016. But the law ministry returned it, enclosing a 3 May 2016, complaint by a woman judicial officer levelling sexual harassment charges against Bhat. She alleged that on complaining against denial of orderly allowance, Bhat would summon her to his residence at night and often made her wait till early hours with a “dishonourable intention”.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. In First Cadaveric Transplant in Odisha, Woman’s Kidneys Save Two Lives
In the first-ever cadaveric transplant in Odisha, doctors harvested two kidneys from a 22-year-old brain dead woman in a Bhubaneswar hospital and transplanted them on to two end-stage renal patients on Tuesday, 4 February.
While one of the kidneys was transplanted on a 35-year-old man who was admitted in the same private hospital where the woman was admitted, the other one was transported about 30 km for transplantation on a 31-year-old renal patient in Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
