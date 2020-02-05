QBullet: Cops Say Shaheen Bagh Gunman from AAP; China Visa Barred

Setting off a fresh political row four days before the national capital votes, the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 4 February, said the man arrested for firing twice in the air at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on 1 February had joined the Aam Aadmi Party last year.

The police claim drew a sharp reaction from the AAP which said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was directly behind the “conspiracy”. The Delhi Police reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The AAP said it plans to approach the Election Commission against DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo who announced the shooter’s alleged links to the party.

(Source: The Indian Express)