QBullet: Teen Shoots at Jamia Student; UP Hostage Crisis Ends
1. Jamia Student Shot at as 20 Cops Watch, Proctor Says MoS Thakur is to Blame
As over 20 police personnel, including an SHO, watched, a youth fired at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi on Thursday, leaving one student injured.
Later said to be 17 and a juvenile, the teenager brandished a gun at the protest site around 1:45 pm, and shouted slogans of “Yeh lo azadi (Here, take azadi)”, “Desh mein jo rehna hoga, Vande Mataram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in the country, you have to say Vande Mataram)” and “Dilli Police zindabad”, before he fired. As he was being taken away by police, he identified himself as “Ram bhakt”.
The injured student, Shadab Farooq, belongs to Jammu & Kashmir and is a first-year student of mass communication at Jamia.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Nine-Hour Hostage Crisis in UP Village Ends: All Kids Safe, Accused Killed
After a daylong hostage crisis at Karthiya village near Farrukhabad in Fatehgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police late Thursday night rescued all the 23 children, including a 6-month-old. The 38-year-old accused was shot dead, IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal said.
Police said Subhash Batham, a murder convict out on bail, had invited the children home for his daughter’s birthday and then held them at gunpoint.
Batham’s wife Ruby and his daughter were also in the house. He had not made any demands to release the children, the police had said in the evening.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. First Positive Corona Case is Wuhan Medical Student From Kerala
The first positive case of Novel Coronavirus in India has been detected, in Thrissur, Kerala. The patient, a 20-year-old medical student who just came back from Wuhan in China, has been kept in isolation and is stable.
Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja said they were awaiting the result of one more test, gene sequencing, only after which it could be conclusively stated that she was affected with the virus.
Three others who had returned from China are also in isolation wards in Thrissur, the minister said. “A total of 20 samples were sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, of which 10 were found negative. But one has been found positive,” Shylaja told reporters, adding that the 20-year-old had reported to the hospital with sore throat and fever and was not showing any severe symptoms. All her family members are under observation.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. From Jamia Shooter Facebook Page: ‘Shaheen Bagh… Khatam, Deepika Will Be Beaten’
Around two hours before images of him brandishing a pistol at protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi flashed across television screens, the 17-year-old from Jewar in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district posted on Facebook, “Shaheen Bagh… khel khatam (the game’s over)”. This was among at least nine posts and seven Facebook Live videos he shared on the social networking site in the hours leading up to the incident.
The Facebook account, created in July 2018, was deactivated following the incident. Another, older account of his, with a last post in May 2018, too was later deactivated. He has 3,626 ‘Friends’ in the new account and 504 in the older one.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. WHO Declares Coronavirus a Global Crisis; Death Toll Mounts to 213
The WHO early on Friday took the rare step of declaring the ongoing novel Coronavirus outbreak that originated in China but has spread to at least 17 countries as an international public health emergency (PHEIC).
The Geneva-based organisation did not recommend any travel or trade restrictions on China.
The declaration was made as health officials in China said that the death toll from the outbreak has jumped to 213 across China with at least 42 new deaths reported from the most-affected central Chinese province of Hubei.
With more 1200 new infections reported from Hubei, the total number of infections in the country has crossed the 9000-mark.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. S Jaishankar to Pave Way for PM’s EU Trip
Coming against the backdrop of the European Parliament’s decision to defer the resolution condemning the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, to its March plenary session, external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s 17 February meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels will decide whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the March 13 European Union summit.
According to South Block officials, while India has noted the postponement of voting to the plenary session between 30 March and 2 April, it understands that the move is temporary, with the anti-CAA resolution going to vote after PM Modi attends the EU summit. Indian diplomats are wary that EU High Representative Joseph Borrell will allow the anti-CAA resolution to be put up for voting once PM Modi’s visit is done.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Sabarimala 9-Judge Bench to Sit on 3 Feb
The nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court constituted to hear legal questions relating to entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and other gender-related questions in other religions will sit on 3 February to finalise these after the lawyers tasked with doing this couldn’t arrive at a consensus. .
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said this on Thursday after senior advocates Indira Jaising, V Giri, Arvind Datar and Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the matter to his court at 2 pm and said the lawyers could not reach a consensus on the issues to be argued.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Include Muslims in Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Shiromani Akali Dal
Key National Democratic Alliance member Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday slammed the Modi government at an all-party meeting called ahead of the budget session, saying legislation drafted on religious lines was not acceptable and reasserted its line that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) should not exclude Muslims.
Akali Dal Rajya Sabha member Balwinder Singh Bhunder raised the issue during the meeting. His comments come at a time when BJP national president JP Nadda met SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to resolve the differences between the two parties over seat-sharing in the Delhi Assembly elections.
(Source: The Hindu)
9. Kunal Kamra Was Not Unruly, Says Indigo Pilot Who Flew the Comedian
The commander of the IndiGo flight on which stand-up comic Kunal Kamra confronted journalist Arnab Goswami has purportedly written to the management questioning the rationale for the airline’s ban on Kamra, who, he asserts, had complied with the cabin crew’s instructions and while having displayed ‘unsavoury behaviour’ had not indulged in actions that would qualify him as a ‘Level 1 Unruly passenger’.
“As Captain of 6E5317 BOM-LKO on 28.01.2020, I do not find the aforementioned events reportable in any way,” Captain Rohit Mateti, is purported to have written in an internal e-mail, an unverified leaked copy of which was posted on Twitter by several users. The leaked mail also appears to show the pilot expressing disappointment that the airline chose to act against Mr. Kamra without any “consultation whatsover with the Pilot-in-Command”.
(Source: The Hindu)
