QBullet: EU Defers Vote on Anti-CAA Resolutions; Kafeel Khan Held
1. EU Parliament Defers Vote on Citizenship Law Resolutions
As the European Parliament met on Wednesday, 29 January, to debate the two resolutions – one of them a sharply worded condemnation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act – it decided to postpone voting on them till March.
The European Parliament will now take up the resolutions for voting during the March plenary session between 30 March and 2 April.
The voting, if it takes place then, will come after the India-European Union summit scheduled on 13 March, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A resolution slamming the Indian government on CAA could have jeopardised the summit,” a source told The Indian Express.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Kafeel Khan Arrested at Mumbai Airport for Instigating Students in Aligarh Last Month
Suspended lecturer Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested at the Mumbai airport late on Wednesday night by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force over a month after allegedly making instigating remarks at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
Earlier on Wednesday, Dr Khan had addressed a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Bihar.
He was scheduled to attend a protest in Mumbai Central, where local women have staged a sit-in, at 11 am on Thursday and had flown into the city on Wednesday. However, he was taken into custody after his flight landed in Mumbai and then taken to Sahar police station.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. AMU V-C Makes ‘Final Appeal’ to Students: Return to Your Classes
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday made a “final appeal” to the students, urging them to call off their boycott of classes and examinations.
Even as the university reopened on 13 January after it was shut on 15 December following protests against the alleged police action, the students have been boycotting classes.
“I appeal to all my students whose future is foremost on my mind, not to fall prey to rumours, propaganda spread by vested interests and to appear in the examinations and attend classes,” the statement issued by the Vice-Chancellor read.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Coronavirus Death Toll Surges to 170, More Than 7,700 Now Infected in China
The death from the novel Coronavirus has climbed to 170, health officials said on Thursday, adding that more than 7,700 people across China are now infected with the disease.
China’s national health commission (NHC) said Thursday that at least 1,370 are critically ill with the infection and there are 12,167 suspected to have been infected with the previously unknown virus.
Beijing is reported to have at least 111 confirmed cases and the number has also crossed 100 in the financial capital, Shanghai.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. As Execution Nears, 2 Rape Convicts Rush to Supreme Court, President
The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the curative petition of Akshay Thakur (31), one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case who claimed that his death sentence “barely masked need to justify vengeance and retribution” while another convict Vinay Kumar Sharma filed a plea for presidential pardon on Wednesday.
A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana will take up the curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to a convict in a court of law.
The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on 1 February.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. No Bar on Women’s Entry Into Mosques but Not for SC to Rule, Says Muslim Board
Muslim women are free to enter mosques and Islamic texts do not restrict their entry into mosques for namaz, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
“Considering the said religious texts, doctrine and religious belief of the followers of Islam, it is submitted that entry of women in the Mosque for offering prayer/Namaz, inside the Mosque, is permitted. Thus, a Muslim woman is free to enter Masjid for prayers,” an affidavit filed by the AIMPLB said.
The affidavit was filed in response to a plea by a Pune-based couple seeking declaration of “restrictions” on the entry of women into mosques as unconstitutional and violative of the right to equality under the Constitution. The AIMPLB said it was for Muslim women to exercise their right to enter mosques and underlined that it was not obligatory on them unlike men to offer Friday prayers in congregation.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. As Airlines Rush to Ban Comedian Kunal Kamra, Civil Aviation Body Responds
With airlines rushing to ban stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra – for heckling a TV channel presenter and editor on board an IndiGo flight – on their planes, aviation regulator on Wednesday said the action by the carriers is in line with its regulations.
Kamra has been banned from flying with GoAir, SpiceJet, Air India till “further notice”, while IndiGo, on whose plane the heckling stunt happened, has barred him from flying with it for next six months citing unacceptable behaviour.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as reported by the news agency PTI, said, “This is to reiterate that the action taken by the airlines is in complete consonance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part VI on Handling of unruly passengers.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Hizbul Man Held With Davinder to Be Probed Over Pulwama Attack
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) plans to interrogate Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Naveed Babu about militant supporters, who may have helped the alleged 2019 Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Khan, two officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
Babu was arrested on 11 January along with Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh while they were on their way to Jammu along with two others. The NIA is probing the case. Babu’s brother, Irfan Shah, was also arrested a week later and handed over to the NIA.
Khan, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander, has been named as the Pulwama attack mastermind. He was killed three weeks after the February 2019 attack along with Sajjad Bhat. Bhat’s car was used in the suicide attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers dead and brought India and Pakistan on the brink of war
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Time Limit on Advance Bail Violates Personal Liberty: Supreme Court
The protection of anticipatory or pre-arrest bail cannot be limited to any time frame or “fixed period” as denial of bail amounts to deprivation of the fundamental right to personal liberty in a free and democratic country, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.
A five-judge Bench, led by Justice Arun Mishra, acknowledged that anticipatory bail helps thwart influential powers from implicating their rivals in false cases. Section 438 (anticipatory bail) of the Code of Criminal Procedure protects people from the ignominy of detention in jail for days on end and disgrace to their reputation. The court recorded its amicus curiae and senior advocate Harin Raval’s argument that anticipatory bail is all the more needed now because there is an accentuation of political rivalry and “this tendency is showing signs of steady increase”.
(Source: The Hindu)
