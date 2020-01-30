QBullet: EU Defers Vote on Anti-CAA Resolutions; Kafeel Khan Held

As the European Parliament met on Wednesday, 29 January, to debate the two resolutions – one of them a sharply worded condemnation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act – it decided to postpone voting on them till March.

The European Parliament will now take up the resolutions for voting during the March plenary session between 30 March and 2 April.

The voting, if it takes place then, will come after the India-European Union summit scheduled on 13 March, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “A resolution slamming the Indian government on CAA could have jeopardised the summit,” a source told The Indian Express.

(Source: The Indian Express)