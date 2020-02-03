QBullet: Another Firing at Jamia University; Man Stabs 3 in London

Police forces in the area were asked to reach Jamia late Sunday night, 2 February, after reports of a shooting near the site of the anti-CAA protests. While the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) claimed a shot had been fired, Additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh said police are filing an FIR based on the complaint. “Investigation is on,” Gyanesh said.

The message asking Station House Officers (SHOs) and their staff in the South East district to reach Jamia was flashed from the control room on behalf of the DCP at 12.20 am.

(Source: The Indian Express)