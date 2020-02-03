QBullet: Another Firing at Jamia University; Man Stabs 3 in London
1. Police Probe as Jamia Reports Another Firing Sunday Night
Police forces in the area were asked to reach Jamia late Sunday night, 2 February, after reports of a shooting near the site of the anti-CAA protests. While the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) claimed a shot had been fired, Additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh said police are filing an FIR based on the complaint. “Investigation is on,” Gyanesh said.
The message asking Station House Officers (SHOs) and their staff in the South East district to reach Jamia was flashed from the control room on behalf of the DCP at 12.20 am.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2.BJP Has Zero Tolerance For Terrorism: Yogi Adityanath
Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the new Citizenship law in Delhi, was raked up by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again on Sunday, 2 February at an election rally in Delhi’s Badarpur. Adityanath said while BJP had zero tolerance towards terrorism, Kejriwal was “busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh”.
On Day 2 of his campaigning in Delhi, Adityanath blamed the Arvind Kejriwal government of orchestrating the protest at Shaheen Bagh, calling it a “malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life”.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Man Stabs 3, Shot Dead by London Police
One man was shot dead by Scotland Yard in the south London borough of Lambeth on Sunday, 2 January, after he stabbed three people – leaving one with grave injuries – in what the police described as a terror incident, the second since the 29 November attack on London Bridge.
The police said in a statement after the attack: “Three people are known to have been injured in the #Streatham attack earlier this afternoon. One person is at hospital in a life-threatening condition. We are in the process of informing their family”.
The Streatham incident around 2 pm UK time came two months after the 29 November attack, when convicted terrorist Usman Khan killed two people being shot dead.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Man Enters Airport, Pelts Stones at Chopper, Lies Before Plane Ready to Take Off
A man, who is said to be mentally unstable, entered Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, allegedly damaged a private chopper by pelting stones and lay before a flight which was about to take off on Sunday evening. He was detained by CISF personnel, said police officials.
As per a CISF official, the flight had to come to a halt and the passengers were asked to deboard. They boarded the plane again after the security check.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) (intelligence wing) officer at the airport, AS Chandel said, “The man who is a civilian damaged a private chopper and lay before a flight. Questioning is still going on. We will be able to give details after some time.”
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Kerala Confirms Second Coronavirus Case, Patient Stable
Kerala reported the country’s second novel coronavirus case on Sunday, 2 February, with a male student of a university in Wuhan admitted to Alappuzha medical college hospital testing positive for the virus. The first case, that of a woman medical student who is undergoing treatment, was reported in Thrissur on Thursday.
State health minister K K Shailaja told reporters after a meeting in Alappuzha that the second person who tested positive — one among four admitted to the isolation ward at Alappuzha medical college hospital — had returned to Kerala on 24 January. “Three of those admitted were studying in China while the fourth person is a relative of one of them. We are waiting for test reports of the others,” she said.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Wuhan Hospital Built in Nine Days Ready to Admit Coronavirus Patients
President Xi Jinping on Sunday, 2 February, commissioned the new 1000-bed hospital built in nine days to treat those infected with the novel Coronavirus in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak.
Members of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) will begin admitting patients to the hospital from Monday, state media reported on Sunday.
The new facility built in record time has 1,000 beds in 419 wards, including 30 intensive care units.
The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus rose to 14,380 in the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, including 304 deaths, according to the National Health Commission.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Short of Funds for Modernisation, Defence Ministry Looks for Options
The meagre jump in defence Budget, which continued the trend of the past few years, has driven home a point for the Defence Ministry — it will have to resort to alternative means to generate funds for military modernisation.
“Let us note two facts. First, 57 percent of the allocation for the ministry (of defence) goes towards salaries and pensions — defence pensions alone are 4.4 percent of total CGE (central government expenditure). And second, one-third of the central government’s capital expenditure goes towards ministry’s capital expenditure. This is the double-bind to which there is no easy answer,” a top ministry official told The Indian Express.
Senior military officials say modernisation of the forces has taken a backseat because of shortage of funds.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Two CRPF Men Among 9 Injured in Srinagar Grenade Explosion
Nine people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area on Sunday, 2 February. Authorities said those injured were in a stable condition.
A CRPF spokesperson said the attack occurred at Pratap Park around 12.45 pm. “A grenade was lobbed upon the deployed troops of C/171 Bn CRPF @021245 hours, wherein 2 civilians and 2 personnel of CRPF sustained minor splinter injuries,” said the spokesperson.
Nazir Hussain Chowdhary, Medical Superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, said seven injured civilians were brought to the hospital. “They had minor injuries. We have discharged three of them,” he said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on Sunday, 2 February, evening for a routine check-up after she complained of a stomach ache. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reached the hospital.
According to sources, Gandhi will undergo a few tests after which the course of her treatment will be decided.
“She complained of a stomach ache and was brought to the hospital. Some routine investigations will be performed,” said a senior official from the hospital.
The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday. Senior leaders said she is scheduled to address an election rally in the capital on 5 February.
(Source: The Indian Express)
