QBullet: Coronavirus Death Toll at 131; Airlines Bar Kunal Kamra
1. Death Toll Reaches 131 in China’s Virus Epicentre, 840 New Cases Seen: Official
The number of confirmed deaths from China’s viral outbreak has risen to 131, with authorities in central Hubei province on Wednesday reporting 25 new fatalities and 840 new cases.
The latest figures from hard-hit Hubei, the epicentre of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at more than 5,300, based on figures previously released by the central government.
The new figures came as Japan airlifted about 200 of its nationals out of the city, and the US evacuated about 240 Americans by air.
More than 50 million people have been locked down in and around Wuhan, the central industrial city where the outbreak first began, in a bid by authorities to stop an infection that has since spread to other cities in China and to other countries.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. After IndiGo, Air India Bans Comedian Kunal Kamra ‘Until Further Notice’
Air India on late Tuesday night suspended Indian comedian Kunal Kamra from flying on any of the Indian aviation company’s flight until further notice, citing ‘unacceptable conduct’ after the comedian posted a video trolling television anchor Arnab Goswami.
“In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flight until further notice (sic),” said Dhananjay Kumar, Air India’s spokesperson.
Air India is the second aviation company to have restricted the comedian’s access to its airline services. Earlier on Tuesday, Kamra was suspended from travelling on IndiGo’s airline for six months after a video of Kamra surfaced online where he was seen heckling the TV presenter Goswami on board a Mumbai-Lucknow flight.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. During Budget Session, MHA Likely to Face Questions Over CAA, Nationwide NRC
A majority of questions addressed to the Union home ministry for its response during Parliament’s upcoming budget session relate to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the crackdown on student protesters in Delhi, according to a list of the queries seen by Hindustan Times.
Ministers of state for home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai will respond to these queries on 4 and 5 February, officials in the ministry said. Union home minister Amit Shah may also make a statement on the issues during the session that will begin on Friday.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. PM Modi Set to Visit Bangladesh on 17 March to Bolster Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at an event to kick-start the year-long centenary celebrations for “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rehman in Dhaka on 17 March in a move that signals the robust bilateral relations between India and its eastern neighbour.
Officials familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times that Modi is expected to reach Dhaka the day before the function, and will be the main speaker for 100th birth anniversary of Mujibur Rehman, the founder of Bangladesh. Mujibur Rehman was also the father of incumbent Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Modi’s visit will come at a time when relations appeared frayed over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a new legislation that eases the path to naturalisation for religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India before 2015. The move, along with the 2019 National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, was linked to illegal infiltration from Bangladesh in several northeastern states.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. India Won’t Take More Than 10 Days to Make Pakistan Bite Dust: PM Narendra Modi
Maintaining that Pakistan has lost three wars but continues to wage proxy wars against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country’s armed forces will “not take more than a week to 10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust”.
Targeting “inaction” of previous governments, Modi said they treated the proxy war by Pakistan as a law and order problem, but “even when our forces asked for action they would not go ahead”.
Addressing the annual PM’s National Cadet Corps rally, Modi said some parties are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for vote-bank politics, and indicated that by opposing the new law, these parties are opposing Dalits and other marginalised sections, who are persecuted in Pakistan.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Judge Shreds Bijnor Police Claims: No Proof of Protesters Firing or Bullet Injuries to Cops
Granting bail to two persons accused of rioting and attempt to murder during the anti-CAA protests last month, a sessions court in Bijnor, one of the worst affected districts in Uttar Pradesh, has torn into police claims, saying they produced no evidence to show that the accused indulged in firing and arson, that weapons were seized from the accused, or that police personnel sustained any bullet injury.
Court records accessed by The Indian Express show that Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Pandey, in the bail order on 24 January, pointed out these glaring discrepancies in the police version. “Without making any observation on the merits of the case, in my view, looking at the circumstances and the natures of offences, bail has to be granted to the accused,” he said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Draft Bill Proposes Raising Abortion Upper Limit to 24 Weeks
Moving to ease abortion laws in the country, the Union Cabinet is set to consider a host of changes to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971 to increase the upper limit for termination of a pregnancy from 20 weeks to 24 weeks, and extending the contraceptive-failure clause for termination to include “any woman or her partner” from the present provision for “only married woman or her husband”.
Sources said the draft MTP Bill has been circulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Cabinet has to take a decision on its approval.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. NPR in New Format Can Create Confusion, Says Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the National Population Register (NPR) in its new format would create confusion in the country and suggested that the Centre should therefore continue to retain the old format, which has been in use since 2011.
“The NPR has been there since 2011, it’s not a new thing… but, in the new format with more questions it can create confusion in the country,” Kumar told journalists, while addressing them after a day-long meeting of the JD(U) party at his official residence on Anne Marg. “Nobody knows their parents’ birth date… we believe that the Central government should continue with the old format of NPR,” the JD(U) leader, who is a key ally of the ruling NDA, added.
(Source: The Hindu)
9.Five MEP Groups Table Resolution Against CAA
Five groups at the European Parliament tabled a joint motion resolution on Tuesday that “condemned” India’s decision to adopt the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
In a boost for the government’s efforts to counter the resolution, one group of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) with 66 members, that had earlier been a part of the resolution, decided to drop out.
The other five groups, representing a total of 560 of the 751 MEPs in the Parliament, have agreed to the joint motion, although it is unclear how many will finally vote for the resolution.
(Source: The Hindu)
