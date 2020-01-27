QBullet: Kobe Bryant Dies in Crash; 5 EU Resolutions Slam CAA
1. NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, 41, Killed in Helicopter Crash: Report
NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board and plunging the sports world into mourning.
Bryant, 41, was travelling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
(Source: NDTV)
2. Five Resolutions in European Union Parliament Slam CAA: ‘Dangerous & Divisive’
From centre-right to far-left, five key groupings in the European Parliament have moved resolutions that slam the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, with two of them stating that the CAA marks a “dangerous shift” in the way citizenship will be determined and will create the “largest statelessness crisis in the world”.
Taken together, the five groupings comprise 559 members in the 751-member European Parliament. A separate grouping, which represents 66 Members of European Parliament (MEPs), has moved a sixth resolution that supports the Act but calls for an impartial probe into “excessive use of force by security forces” against anti-CAA protesters.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Delhi on Alert, Looks at ‘Travel Options’ for Indians in Virus Zone
India on Sunday said it is “examining all options, including through consultations with the Chinese authorities, to provide relief” to Indians, mostly students, stranded in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in central China’s Hubei province.
The reference to “all options” is being seen as a pointer to exploring the possibility of an evacuation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, tweeted that the Indian Embassy in Beijing was in “close touch” with Indian citizens “to extend assistance, including on possible travel options out of Hubei Province”.
The ministry said that as of now, no Indian in China has been affected by the outbreak.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. HRD Flags Graft in Key Scheme: Handwritten Cab Bills for Rs 1.2 Crore
The HRD Ministry has approached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to flag alleged corruption by an ex-joint secretary and a professor of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in the implementation of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a central higher education scheme for states.
An audit by TISS last year uncovered that Rs 23 lakh was allegedly spent out of RUSA funds on the personal trips of Ishita Roy and her children within India and abroad. Roy, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, was RUSA’s national mission director during her stint as joint secretary at the HRD Ministry. She left the Ministry seven months ago and is currently posted as Principal Secretary, Fisheries, in Kerala.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Delhi Assembly Elections: Pollution Makes Appearance in Promises by All Three Parties
As Delhi goes to polls on 8 February, it is expected that one in every 10 voters will keep in mind the air crisis faced by the city every year, as per a recent survey by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). Nearly half of over 2,000 people surveyed by the CSDS said pollution was a big problem in the city.
All major political parties have spoken about the need to tackle this crisis, but a close eye would be kept on their manifestos, expected to be released this week, to see if the issue finds a mention.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has issued a 10-point guarantee card, which promises to reduce air pollution three times the present levels, planting 2 crore trees, and improving public transportation by bringing in more than 11,000 buses and increasing the metro network.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Congress Strategy Meet on Union Budget Today
The Congress parliamentary strategy group will meet on Monday to strategise on the party’s response to the government’s offerings for the next fiscal year, set to be announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget to be presented on 1 February.
Party president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, former president Rahul Gandhi, party members Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, party;s Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, organisational general secretary KC Venugopal, and MPs Gaurav Gogoi, and Manickam Tagore are expected to be present at the meeting, to be held at Gandhi’s residence in the evening.
A party leader, a part of the strategy group, said a strategy for the upcoming session is on the agenda for the upcoming meeting.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Only Rs 10 Crore of Rs 2,000-Crore Farm Fund Used in Two Years
A 2,000 crore fund to set up a chain of modern markets for farmers, announced in the Union Budget 2018-19, has largely gone unspent in what experts see as a sign of how overregulated agricultural markets have kept farmers chained to outdated policies.
These markets, essentially village-level bazaars, were meant to act as aggregation points for farm produce, where farmers and traders could transact freely with minimal rules. The aim was to provide an alternative to existing supply chains that are rigged by middlemen and, as a result, drive down farmers’ share of profits.
Data accessed by the HT shows that nearly two years since its announcement, only a negligible amount of 10.45 crore, or just 0.5 percent of the allocated money has been utilised. This amount has been spent on developing 376 of the proposed 22,000 markets. However, no facility is yet ready for use.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. ‘Vote for BJP to Prevent Shaheen Bagh-Like Incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi Rally
Home minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on the Republic Day in the run-up to Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled for 8 February, and said the Kejriwal government had only managed to top the chart of “liars”, while others topped it for services such as providing pure water and electrification.
Shah also attacked the Congress party apart from AAP during his public meeting at New Delhi’s Babarpur for their stand on violence seen in the city during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.
“Rahul Baba and Kejriwal and co. are opposing CAA brought by Modi ji. They have incited riots in Delhi, provoked and incited people, misled them into burning buses, people’s vehicles. Delhi will not be safe if these people are elected again,” the home minister said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Another Sedition Case Against JNU Student for 'Separate Assam' Remark
Delhi Police have registered a case of sedition against one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest for allegedly advocating the separation of Assam from India through "divisive" speeches. The move came a day after the Assam police filed a case against the accused -- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam -- under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for the "anti-national" comment.
"It was noticed that Sharjeel Imam, a resident of Bihar and student of the JNU, has been delivering very inflammatory and instigatory speeches in opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens," the Delhi Police said in a statement, adding that such comments can potentially affect religious harmony and weaken the "unity and integrity" of the country.
(Source: NDTV)
More Stories on The Quint
- Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Like These People, It Too Could Go Missing
- PM Modi Still Popular, Kejriwal Leads Among CMs: CVoter Survey
- Bhima Koregaon: Was the Centre Right in Taking Over the Case?
- NBA & LA Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash
- Budget 2020: Don’t Give Tax & Fiscal Cuts — Just Give Us ‘TRUST’
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )