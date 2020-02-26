QBullet: 13 Dead in Delhi Violence; Anti-NRC Resolution in Bihar

Thirteen people have been killed and more than 150 – including a child – injured as armed mobs rampaged through parts of northeast Delhi, looting and burning buildings and vehicles as the government hosts US President Donald Trump and his family only 15 kilometres away.

Smoke was seen rising from buildings and streets were strewn with rocks and broken glass after three days of violence between anti-citizenship law protesters and its supporters.

The violence, which left neighbourhoods looking as though it was a war zone, also led to the postponement of CBSE board exams to be held in affected areas on Wednesday, 26 February.

(Source: NDTV)