QBullet: 11 Isolated Over Virus Threat; NIA Takes Over Elgar Case
1. Virus Footprint Grows; 11 Isolated Across India
Up to 11 people in five states were the first to be quarantined in India, China placed tens of millions more under citywide lockdowns, and the number of dead and infected due to a deadly new virus rose sharply as authorities around the world raced on Friday, 24 January, to avert a global contagion.
Temporarily titled 2019-nCoV (novel coronavirus), the pathogen had till Friday killed at least 26 people and sickened 900 more since it began spreading from a meat market in China’s Wuhan in late December. The number of fatalities were 18 on Thursday.
New infections were reported from Italy, Nepal and a second American city (Chicago), and authorities in China’s Hubei province, outbreak’s ground zero Wuhan falls in the region, said a 36-year-old man who died of a sudden cardiac arrest is the youngest fatality due to the virus yet.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Centre Gives Elgar Case to NIA Day After Pawar Presses for SIT
A day after it emerged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had written to CM Uddhav Thackeray asking him to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the police action in the Elgar Parishad case in which nine activists were arrested by Pune police for their alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoist), the Amit Shah-led Union home ministry transferred the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
This move takes the matter entirely out of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s hands and nullifies what the BJP has perceived as attempts by the new government in the state to dilute the case filed when Devendra Fadnavis was leading the previous BJP-Sena regime.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Broadband, Data Services to Be Restored in Jammu & Kashmir Starting Today
The Jammu and Kashmir administration Friday, 24 January, issued orders instructing the reinitiating of broadband and data services for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir starting Saturday. However, restrictions on social media will continue at least until 31 January.
This marks the restoration of internet services in Kashmir after nearly six months since the abrogation of Article 370. Broadband services to essential services were restored on 15 January. Additionally, restricted data access was restored in the two north Kashmir districts of Kupwara and Baramulla. With Friday’s order, this has been extended throughout the Valley.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Soros Dubs Rise of Nationalism in India a ‘Setback’
Billionaire investor George Soros has said the “biggest and most frightening setback” to open societies comes from India where “a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship”.
Soros also said he would commit USD 1 billion to start a global university to fight authoritarian governments and the climate crisis, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of civilisation.
His comments came at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos and add to the growing chorus of criticism of India, especially over restrictions, including the blocking of internet access, in Kashmir, and a new citizenship law. The latest issue of The Economist magazine has a cover story titled “Intolerant India: How Modi is endangering the world’s biggest democracy”.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Monetary Policy Has Limits, Need Fiscal Steps Too: RBI Guv
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, 24 January, called for structural reforms and fiscal measures to activate growth, saying monetary policy has its limits. The governor identified five growth drives that could be prioritised to push growth. These are food processing industries, tourism, e-commerce, startups and efforts to become a part of the global value chain.
Speaking at his alma mater, St Stephen’s College in New Delhi, Das said that estimating a country’s growth potential was turning out to be a major challenge for central banks. “Nonetheless, a view has to be taken on the true nature of the slack in demand and supply-side shocks to inflation for timely use of countercyclical policies,” he said. Estimating the country’s growth potential is crucial for a central bank, as it is believed that easing credit beyond a point will be akin to pushing on a string.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Govt Looks to Break Into Encrypted Messages
The Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules, 2018, the new set of rules on regulation of social media which the government is to submit to the Supreme Court later this month, will push for “traceability” of content which in effect means breaking end-to-end encryption, even of messaging intermediaries.
This will make it difficult for large social media intermediaries, mostly international business conglomerates, to give in without a battle.
The guidelines, which are not being discussed or debated publicly with only a few in the government privy to the details, are meant to control online content deemed “unlawful”. But these will raise fundamental questions on both freedom of speech and privacy of ordinary users.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Delhi HC Allows JNU Students to Register for New Semester Under Old Fee
In a relief for the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi High Court on Friday, 24 January, allowed students yet to register for the new semester to do so on the older fee rate without the late fee. Following this, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) appealed to all students to register within the next week.
The court added that the burden of paying salaries of contractual workers does not lie on the students, but on the government.
“Government cannot get out of education. Government has to fund public education. The burden of paying the salaries of contractual workers is not on the students. Someone should find the funds,” Justice Rajiv Shakdher said. The court also issued notice to the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), JNU and University Grants Commission (UGC).
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Maha DGP Could Be Next Delhi Police Commissioner
Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has emerged as the likely successor to Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, with the home ministry proposing his name in a communication to the EC on 4 January, days ahead of the announcement of Delhi assembly polls.
According to sources, the home ministry drew attention to Patnaik’s impending retirement by January-end and sought the concurrence of the poll body to the appointment of Jaiswal, a 1985 batch IPS officer. However, the letter added that in the event of a lack of consensus, the ministry would send a panel of names for appointment as CP.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Delhi Polls: FIR Against BJP’s Kapil Mishra for ‘Ind vs Pak’ Tweet
On the direction of polling authorities, the Delhi Police on Friday, 24 January, filed an FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his tweet that the AAP and Congress have created a “mini Pakistan” at Shaheen Bagh and that the upcoming 8 February polls will be contested between “India and Pakistan”.
Earlier in the day, the polling agency had requested Twitter India to pull down Mishra’s tweet. The Election Commission’s action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the polling agency to remove Mishra’s tweet, officials had told PTI. Citing “violation of the poll code” and questioning why no action had been taken against him, the EC had also issued a showcause notice to the BJP leader.
(Source: The Indian Express)
