QBullet: 11 Isolated Over Virus Threat; NIA Takes Over Elgar Case

Up to 11 people in five states were the first to be quarantined in India, China placed tens of millions more under citywide lockdowns, and the number of dead and infected due to a deadly new virus rose sharply as authorities around the world raced on Friday, 24 January, to avert a global contagion.

Temporarily titled 2019-nCoV (novel coronavirus), the pathogen had till Friday killed at least 26 people and sickened 900 more since it began spreading from a meat market in China’s Wuhan in late December. The number of fatalities were 18 on Thursday.

New infections were reported from Italy, Nepal and a second American city (Chicago), and authorities in China’s Hubei province, outbreak’s ground zero Wuhan falls in the region, said a 36-year-old man who died of a sudden cardiac arrest is the youngest fatality due to the virus yet.

