QBullet: Indians from Wuhan Under Watch; SC on Death Penalty
1. Indians Back From Wuhan Placed Under Close Watch
At least 25 students who have returned from colleges in Wuhan to their homes in India are under close watch for symptoms of a deadly new virus that has triggered a global health alarm, officials said on Thursday, 23 January, as authorities around the world stepped up efforts to avert a wider contagion.
Known till now only as the novel coronavirus, the pathogen is believed to have begun spreading to humans from a meat market in Wuhan, a city in central China, which on Thursday became one of five in the country to be put under an unprecedented lockdown.
“We are in touch with the Indian embassy in China and getting details of passengers [travelling from China] on a daily basis. While close to 1,200 students might be studying there (Wuhan) as per our information, so far 25 students who have recently come back to India from the outbreak city have been identified.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Death Penalty Must Have Finality, Says SC
Revealing discomfort over death row convicts exploiting procedural loopholes to avoid or delay execution for years, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 23 January, said “it is extremely important for death penalty to attain finality”.
Indirectly referring to continuous and separate litigations by the four Nirbhaya case condemned, a bench said, “Many are under the impression that concurrently awarded death penalty (by trial court, high court and the SC) is open-ended and can be argued against as and when one wishes. Finality of death sentence is extremely important. Recent events have shown that.”
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Pranab Weighs In: Peaceful Protests Will Help Deepen India’s Democratic Roots
Stating that Indian democracy has been tested time and again, former president Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday, 23 January, underlined that “Democracy thrives on listening, arguing and even dissent”. He said that the “present wave” of largely peaceful protests that have “gripped” the country will once again help deepen India’s democratic roots, news agency PTI reported.
“Indian Democracy has been tested time and again. Consensus is the lifeblood of Democracy. Democracy thrives on listening, deliberating, discussing, arguing and even dissent. Enthusiastic participation of people in the electoral process is the key to healthy democracy,” Mukherjee said while delivering Sukumar Sen lecture instituted by the Election Commission of India.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Art 370 Move Is Irreversible, Govt Tells Apex Court
The Supreme Court should not allow arguments related to the accession of Jammu & Kashmir to the Indian Union because it is irreversible, the central government’s second most senior law officer, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, told the apex judicial forum during a hearing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on Thursday.
A Constitution bench of justices NV Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant hearing challenges to the scrapping of the contentious article reserved its order on whether the case should be referred to a larger bench of seven judges.
Mehta, appearing for the Kashmir administration on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, took objection to the arguments of senior counsel Zaffar Ahmad Shah.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. MVA Govt Asks Police for Proof Against Arrested Elgar Activists
The Maharashtra government has begun the process of reviewing the Elgar Parishad case in which nine activists have been arrested by Pune police for their alleged links to the banned CPI (Maoist).
It is the police’s case that the CPI (Maoist) supported and funded the Elgar Parishad in Pune on 31 December 2017, and alleged inflammatory speeches at the conclave contributed to the caste riots at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.
Only one of the nine arrested activists, Sudhir Dhawale, was present at the Elgar Parishad. The riots cases are being probed by Pune rural police. On Thursday, 23 January, home minister Anil Deshmukh, along with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, met senior police officials in Mumbai to review the cases and even sought documents from senior police officials pertaining to the case.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Law Ministry OK to Link Aadhaar With Voter ID but With Safeguards
The Union Law Ministry responded positively to a request from the Election Commission seeking legal powers to resume linking of voter cards with Aadhaar numbers but asked the EC to “enumerate” the safeguards in place to prevent “theft, interception and hijacking” of data, The Indian Express has learnt.
In its response last month, the EC sent a detailed list of safeguards at both the application and infrastructure levels and said that the electoral roll database system “does not enter” the Aadhaar ecosystem.
Last August, in a letter addressed to the Law Secretary, the EC had proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Aadhaar Act, 2016, for powers to collect and use Aadhaar data for “cleaning” voters’ list as a “back-end exercise”.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Indigo Plane Returns to Mumbai After Fire Alert, Makes Emergency Landing
A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight returned to Mumbai on Thursday, 23 January, morning after one of its engines malfunctioned less than an hour after take-off, according to officials who said the aircraft was an Airbus A320Neo and the problem appeared to be a recurrence of an engine issue that has in recent years led to several mid-air scares and flight cancellations.
According to officials at the Mumbai airport, the flight landed safely while a full emergency was declared at the airport.
Some A320 Neo aircraft are equipped with Pratt&Whitney engines that have had a history of malfunctioning during flight, forcing authorities in India and several other countries to order airlines to replace or restrict the use of such equipment.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
8. Raj Returns to ‘Hindutva Avatar’, Uddhav Says Sena’s Still Saffron
The Thackeray versus Thackeray battle was rekindled on Thursday, 23 January, with MNS chief Raj returning to his original Hindutva avatar after more than a year of attacking PM Modi and the BJP government, and CM Uddhav refusing to cede political space by reaffirming the Shiv Sena’s saffron credentials.
At an MNS convention in Goregaon, Raj declared his support for the CAA and changed his party’s flag to saffron, with Chhatrapati Shivaji’s royal seal on it. He asked local Muslims why they were protesting in favour of Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims and said the MNS would hold rallies on 9 February in support of the CAA.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. No Coercive Action Against Telcos Not Paying Dues: DoT
On a day when none of the telcos or non-telecom companies, barring Reliance Jio, turned up to pay clear their adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Thursday evening issued a letter stating that there would be no coercive action against all licensees, both telecom and non-telecom, until further orders. The deadline for telcos and non-telecom companies to pay the AGR dues was to end on Thursday.
The stance taken by DoT was also confirmed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who while speaking to The Indian Express ruled out the possibility of immediate and automatic triggering of contempt of court case against the companies if they failed to pay by 23 January deadline.
(Source: The Indian Express)