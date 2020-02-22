QBullet: Thackeray on CAA; Fresh Allegations Against Bishop Franco

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in the national capital, said that no one needs to fear the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that the National Population Register (NPR) is not going to throw anyone out.

“I had a good discussion with the Prime Minister over issues concerning Maharashtra. I also discussed the CAA, NPR and NRC with the Prime Minister. No one needs to fear about the CAA. The NPR is not going to throw anyone out of the country,” the Shiv Sena chief said after his meeting concluded.

(Source: The Indian Express)