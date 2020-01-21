QBullet: 19 Guilty in Bihar Shelter Home Case; Nadda Now BJP Prez
1. Delhi Court Convicts 19 in Bihar Shelter Home Rape Case
A court in Delhi convicted on Monday, 20 January, 19 people, including key accused Brajesh Thakur, in a one-and-half-year-old case of sexual and physical assault on underage girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, delivering its judgment in the scandal that sparked countrywide outrage and led to the ouster of a state minister.
Thakur, whose non-governmental organisation (NGO) owned the shelter home, and four others, including Dilip Kumar Verma, a former chairperson of the state’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC), were found guilty of aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, criminal conspiracy, rape and gang rape, among other offences.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. JP Nadda Elected Unopposed as BJP President
Jagat Prakash Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, 20 January, taking over the reins from Amit Shah. Nadda had been appointed the BJP working president last year, after Amit Shah’s elevation to the Cabinet as Home Minister.
The announcement was made by senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of BJP’s organisational election process, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived at the headquarters to felicitate Nadda. The PM described him as a dedicated, disciplined leader known for his affable nature.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. IMF Cuts India’s Growth Forecast the Most, to 4.8%
The International Monetary Fund on Monday, 20 January, slashed India’s GDP growth estimate to 4.8 percent for 2019-20 citing slowing domestic demand, stress in the non-banking financial sector and a decline in credit growth. It also blamed the country’s slowdown for the downward revision in global and emerging economies’ growth.
The IMF said India’s growth is projected to improve to 5.8 percent in 2020 and 6.5 percent in 2021 (1.2 and 0.9 percentage point lower than in the October World Economic Outlook), supported by monetary and fiscal stimulus as well as subdued oil prices. This year’s projection, down from 6.1 per cent estimated in October, is the sharpest reduction for any emerging economy and is below the 5 percent estimated by the RBI.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Akalis Say CAA Stance in Way of BJP Pact
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one of its oldest allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), will not be fighting the Delhi assembly elections together, the latter said on Monday, 20 January, citing differences over the amendment to India’s citizenship law.
On Monday, the BJP said its allies, the Janata Dal United (JD-U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) would contest two seats and one seat respectively, but did not name any for the Akalis, which whom it had an alliance in the 2015 election.
The SAD claimed its stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was responsible for this. The BJP’s leader in charge of Delhi elections, Union minister Prakash Javdekar, did not respond to HT’s queries.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Kerala Says It Will Tweak Census, Not Hold NPR
After becoming the first state to pass an assembly resolution demanding the repeal of the citizenship law, Kerala has decided not to update the National Population Register citing “public apprehensions” about the exercise and a potential threat to law and order if it goes ahead with it.
A cabinet statement said the state would formally inform the office of the registrar general and census commissioner, which is under the Union home ministry, about the decision. It clarified that not implementing the NPR did not mean it would also suspend the census operation.
“We will only inform the census directorate that certain queries that go with the census will not be asked here,” AC Moideen, minister for local self-government, said.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. SC Rejects Gang-Rape Convict’s Claim He Was a Juvenile in Dec 2012
Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four men convicted in the December 2012 gang rape, need not be treated as a juvenile, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday, 20 January, dismissing a petition filed by the death row convict arguing that he was less than 18 years old at the time the offence was committed. A bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, rejected Gupta’s appeal against a judgment of the Delhi high court, which had turned down his petition on December 19, 2019.
The top court made it clear that the plea of juvenility under the Juvenile Justice Act cannot be re-agitated after the issue was raised and rejected earlier. The court noted that Gupta’s claim of juvenility was rejected by the Metropolitan Magistrate in 2013, Delhi HC in 2014 and the SC in 2018.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. South India Gets Its First Sukhoi-30 MKI Squadron
In a first, the Indian Air Force on Monday commissioned a squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI at Thanjavur’s Air Station in Tamil Nadu, the first such base in south India for the fighter jets. The development comes amid China’s rising influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), which is critical to world energy flows and contributes around 60 per cent to the global GDP.
The ‘Tigersharks’ squadron of the Sukhoi-30 MKI jets integrated with the BrahMos cruise missiles was inducted by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in the presence of Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and other officials.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Coronavirus: Human Transmission Confirmed, Arrivals From China Under Lens
Officials in China confirmed on Monday, 20 January, that humans can be infected by other humans with the new, fast-spreading virus that has triggered alarm bells across the world, including in India where officials have now begun a sweeping identification of people who are or may be flying in from any Chinese city.
According to officials in Beijing, 14 medical staff have been infected by the previously unseen coronavirus, the number of patients has more than trebled, and new infections have been reported from more Chinese cities – confirming fears that the virus is highly contagious.
In India, health ministry officials reached out to the embassy in China and to immigration officials for details of inbound travellers from the affected regions, including foreigners as well as Indian citizens.
Among them are at least 500 Indians studying in medical colleges in Wuhan, the ground zero for the outbreak.
9. ED Arrests Vadra Aide, Says Bank Records Link to Laundering, Property
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested NRI businessman CC Thampi in connection with a case of alleged money laundering it is probing against Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
Thampi is said to be a close aide of Vadra and is alleged to have helped him invest in real estate assets in London. Thampi runs a company named Skylight FZE in Dubai which shares its name with a company owned by Vadra in India.
It was the receipt of foreign banking transactions from several countries that led to the arrest of Thampi with the ED claiming that they now had evidence to link him to money laundering and property acquisition deals with Vadra and Bhandari.
(Source: The Indian Express)
