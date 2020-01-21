QBullet: 19 Guilty in Bihar Shelter Home Case; Nadda Now BJP Prez

A court in Delhi convicted on Monday, 20 January, 19 people, including key accused Brajesh Thakur, in a one-and-half-year-old case of sexual and physical assault on underage girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, delivering its judgment in the scandal that sparked countrywide outrage and led to the ouster of a state minister.

Thakur, whose non-governmental organisation (NGO) owned the shelter home, and four others, including Dilip Kumar Verma, a former chairperson of the state’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC), were found guilty of aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, criminal conspiracy, rape and gang rape, among other offences.

(Source: Hindustan Times)