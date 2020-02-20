QBullet: Shaheen Bagh Talks to Go On; Ram Temple Trust Head Named
1. SC-Appointed Mediators to Visit Shaheen Bagh to Continue Talks With Protesters on Wednesday
The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to initiate talks with the protesters after the court suggested that the agitation should be held in an alternative site where no public place is blocked.
Speaking to reporters after their visit on how the talks went, one of the interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran said, "We met them and listened to them. We asked them if they want us to come back tomorrow as it's not possible to complete the talks in one day. They said they want us to come back tomorrow, so we will.
Sadhana Ramachandran and another mediator Sanjay Hegde earlier said they had come to Shaheen Bagh to listen to people who had assembled in large numbers.
(Source: India Today)
2. Babri Case Accused Nyas Head, VHP Vice-Chief to Lead Ram Temple Trust
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, constituted for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, met Wednesday for the first time and appointed Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Nritya Gopal Das as its president and VHP vice-president Champat Rai as general secretary.
Nripendra Misra, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, will head the committee for construction of the temple and management of the 66.7 acres in Ayodhya.
Das and Rai are among those named by the CBI as accused in the criminal conspiracy case relating to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. They are out on bail and the case is being heard before a special court in Lucknow.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Packed 34-Hour Schedule Awaits US President Trump, First Lady in India
A packed 34-hour schedule awaits US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on their two-day visit to India early next week.
According to details of their schedule shared by people familiar with the matter and also by India’s foreign ministry, the Trumps leave the US on Sunday morning and arrive in Germany for a one-and-half hour stop. They then leave for India.
From the moment the Trumps and a high-level US delegation fly into the Sardar Valabbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad before noon on Monday, they will be treated to displays that showcase India’s hospitality and unity in diversity, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. UP BJP MLA, Six of His Kin Booked for Raping Woman
The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday booked ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ravindranath Tripathi, his nephew, and five other family members for allegedly raping a woman, in her 30s, from 2016 to 2017 and forcing her to abort her two-month pregnancy, two officer said.
Bhadohi superintendent of police Rambadan Singh said the accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 D (gang rape), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). He identified the other accused as Sandip Tripathi, Nitesh, Prakash, Deepak, Sachin Tripathi and Chandrabhushan Tripathi. “A team has been constituted to investigate the matter,” he said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. British MP Accuses India of Ignoring Alleged Rights Abuses in Valley
Islamabad British parliamentarian Debbie Abrahams, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) in the British House of Commons, accused New Delhi on Wednesday of not responding to the world’s concern on alleged human rights abuses in the valley.
At a joint press conference with Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad, Abrahams welcomed Pakistan’s stance of having a third UN report issued on human rights violations along both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), adding that it showed the openness of the approach taken by Islamabad.
“I hope India will reciprocate as well,” she said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Three Dead, 10 Injured in Accident on Set of Kamal Haasan’s Film
At least three people were killed and 10 injured Wednesday night after a crane collapsed on the set of actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Indian 2’ in Chennai. The deceased include the director’s personal assistant Madhu, assistant director Krishna and a staffer.
The accident happened during the shooting of the film at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Manmohan Singh: We Have a Govt Which Doesn’t Acknowledge the Word ‘Slowdown’
Raising concerns over the government’s refusal to acknowledge a “slowdown” in the economy, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday the real danger is that credible solutions won’t be found unless the problems are recognised.
“…The good points and the weak points of the UPA government have been debated and they should be debated because today we have a government which does not acknowledge that there is a word as slowdown … this is not good for economy. If you do not recognise the problems that you face, you are not likely to find credible answers to take corrective actions, measures and that is the real danger,” Singh said at the launch of former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s book ‘Backstage’.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Vaishnav Menu on Table: TN Govt Faces Heat for Akshaya Patra Tie-Up for School Breakfast
Tamil Nadu’s prestigious noon meal scheme, an internationally acclaimed social justice model, has landed in a controversy with the AIADMK government’s decision to engage an NGO, Akshaya Patra Foundation, to serve breakfast to 32,000 students in schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation.
Projected as a brainchild of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the project has been allocated Rs 5 crore from the Governor’s discretionary fund. The NGO has been allotted land by the Corporation at prime locations in Chennai to set up centralised kitchens.
Akshaya Patra Foundation is an initiative of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Bengaluru, and its menu without garlic, onion and eggs, has drawn criticism from opposition parties and experts alike.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Controversy Over Yogi Adityanath's "Death Wish" Remark On CAA Violence
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today sparked a huge controversy with his remarks in the state assembly on the deaths in December as protests against the citizenship law CAA spiralled into violence in parts of the state.
"Agar koi marne ke liye aa hi raha hai to woh zinda kahan se ho jaayega (If someone is coming with an intent to die, then how will the person remain alive?)," Yogi Adityanath said on some 20 deaths during the violence.
"No one has died from police bullets. All those who died have died of bullets from rioters. If someone goes to the street with the intent to shoot people, then either he dies or a cop dies," the Chief Minister said in an address to the state assembly this afternoon.
(Source: NDTV)
