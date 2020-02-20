QBullet: Shaheen Bagh Talks to Go On; Ram Temple Trust Head Named

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to initiate talks with the protesters after the court suggested that the agitation should be held in an alternative site where no public place is blocked.

Speaking to reporters after their visit on how the talks went, one of the interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran said, "We met them and listened to them. We asked them if they want us to come back tomorrow as it's not possible to complete the talks in one day. They said they want us to come back tomorrow, so we will.

Sadhana Ramachandran and another mediator Sanjay Hegde earlier said they had come to Shaheen Bagh to listen to people who had assembled in large numbers.

(Source: India Today)