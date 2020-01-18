QBullet: Nirbhaya Killers’ Execution on 1 Feb; 9 Score 100 in JEE

The execution of the death sentence in the rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in 2012 was delayed on Friday, 17 January, with a Delhi court issuing a fresh black warrant for 6 am on 1 February for the four convicts after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected a mercy petition by one of them.

The court previously set 22 January as the date for the hanging in the sensational case that triggered nationwide protests and paved the way for stricter anti-rape laws in the country. On Friday, however, additional sessions judge Satish Kumar Arora expressed displeasure while saying that the death sentence will now be executed at 6 am on 1 February.

“This case presents a scenario when convicts were given the opportunity to file mercy but only one preferred. There might be delay tactics. For how long will this go on? Had death warrant not been issued, the convicts would not have initiated their legal remedies,” Arora said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)